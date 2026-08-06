'Things are moving in the right direction' – Tour de France Femmes director Marion Rousse says full-length TV broadcasts of stages are under consideration for future editions

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Race director in discussion with France Télévisions about increased coverage

2026 Tour de France Femmes stage 5: a general shot of the peloton
2026 Tour de France Femmes stage 5: a general shot of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France Femmes director Marion Rousse has said that she has had discussions with broadcaster France Télévisions about increasing the number of stages given start-to-finish live coverage.

Rousse told Cycling Weekly, Le Parisien and other media in an interview on Wednesday that she felt that both the racers and the viewing figures justified the extra TV coverage.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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