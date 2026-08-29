'I would like it to be a rest day' – Tadej Pogačar's teammate battling on with a cracked rib at the Vuelta a España

News
By ,
Published

US rider Kevin Vermaerke inadvertently reveals injury in conversation with team car on stage 7

VALL D&#039;ALBA, SPAIN - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Kevin Vermaerke of United States and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates XRG - Red Leader Jersey prior to the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 7 a 149.48m stage from Vall d&#039;Alba to Aramon Valdelinares 1965m / #UCIWT / on August 28, 2026 in Vall d&#039;Alba, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Kevin Vermaerke is part of Tadej Pogačar's support squad at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

American rider Kevin Vermaerke inadvertently revealed that he's racing with cracked ribs during Friday's seventh stage of the Vuelta a España, talking about his injury with the UAE Team Emirates-XRG team car as a television moto lingered close by.

The 25-year-old is part of Tadej Pogačar's support squad in Spain as the Slovenian marches towards the red jersey in Granada, but he's fighting a personal battle during this final Grand Tour of the season.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.