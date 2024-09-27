State of the nation: Analysing Slovenia's 2024 Road World Championships teams

Small country brings big options in elite men's road race with Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates and Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe pictured in action during stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas, France (177,4 km) on Wednesday 03 July 2024. The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 29 June and will finish in Nice, France on 21 July. BELGA PHOTO POOL LUCA BETTINI (Photo by POOL LUCA BETTINI / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by POOL LUCA BETTINI/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Opponents in the WorldTour, but teammates at the World Championships, Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič will work together for a Slovenian victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slovenia is now synonymous with Grand Tour champions in the WorldTour ranks. The small country packs a punch as a world heavyweight in men's road racing, bringing their super duo Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič to the 2024 Road World Championships in Zürich. Between the two riders, Slovenia have bragging rights to the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and the Vuelta a España in the same calendar year. 

However, neither Pogačar nor Roglič has a rainbow jersey. While both are rivals on the road, both are accomplished climbers and could make, or break, the Slovenian effort to grab the country's first gold.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).