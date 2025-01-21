Dutch federation cuts under-23 and junior teams from Rwanda World Championships selection

By
published

Under-23 programme will be cut entirely following Dutch Olympic Committee funding cuts

Puck Pieterse racing to an under-23 rainbow jersey for the Netherlands at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships in Zurich
Puck Pieterse racing to an under-23 rainbow jersey for the Netherlands at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships in Zurich (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dutch Cycling Federation (KNWU) has become the second European federation to announce it will send a reduced squad to the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda due to budget restraints and the cost of the first ever African World Championships. 

Following Denmark's November announcement that the nation won't send an under-23 or junior team to the September event, the Netherlands will also forgo their youth squads and only send their elite men's and women's teams to Africa.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.