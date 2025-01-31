'We have lots of questions' - Belgium delays Rwanda World Championships visit due to security concerns

The Belgian Cycling Federation has delayed its reconnaissance trip to Rwanda for this year's Road World Championships, amidst growing concerns about the event may have to be moved to a different location due to the rapidly developing conflict in the Goma region of the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We have lots of questions," a top BCF official, Nathalie Clauwaert, told Dernière Heure, "and we're not the only ones."

"There were already lots of doubt about the quality of the accommodation there. But right now, our concerns are of a very different nature."

"The most important thing is to be able to be certain of our riders' security and all the support staff."

The closest border of the Goma region is 150 kilometres away from the Rwanda capital, Kigali, where the 2025 World Championships are due to take place from September 21 - 29.

In the short-term there is also concern over the 2.1 Tour of Rwanda, set to take place at the end of next month and which goes very close to the border with Goma. A Rwanda government spokesman recently told the BBC troops had been deployed to the Goma frontier area as a security measure.

Soudal-QuickStep and Lotto have planned to send teams to the event, but told Dernière Heure they were monitoring the situation closely.

According to the BBC, the M23 rebel group are currently assaulting the city of Goma, and already hold the airport and much of the regional capital. The United Nations is amongst those saying there is evidence Rwanda backs the M23 uprising, but Rwanda denies giving the rebels direct military report.

The Belgian Federation has requested a meeting with UCI officials during the cyclocross World Championships in Lievín.

The Belgian media have reported that an imminent two-day recon trip to Rwanda by recently appointed head team coach Serge Pauwels has been put on hold, something Clauwert confirmed.

On Friday the Belgian media also suggested the UCI has a 'Plan B' in place if tensions in Rwanda make it unsafe to hold the World Championships in central Africa.

Martigny in Switzerland was due to hold the World Championships in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic erupted and Italy hosted a reduced event. Martigny could replace Rwanda and so mean the World Championships are held close to the UCI Headquarters in Aigle, not far from Geneva.

The UCI have yet to react to events in Rwanda.