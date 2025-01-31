'We have lots of questions' - Belgium delays Rwanda World Championships visit due to security concerns

War in neighbouring DR Congo region of Goma recently takes major turn for worse

The crowds of the 2024 UCI Road World Championships
The Belgian Cycling Federation has delayed its  reconnaissance trip to Rwanda for this year's Road World Championships, amidst growing concerns about the event may have to be moved to a different location due to the rapidly developing conflict in the Goma region of the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. 

"We have lots of questions," a top BCF official, Nathalie Clauwaert, told Dernière Heure, "and we're not the only ones."

