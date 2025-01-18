Biniam Girmay a question mark for Rwanda World Championships participation

By ,
published

'It will be difficult for me to even finish' says three-time Tour de France stage winner

Biniam Girmay at the 2024 Tour de France Singapore Criterium
Biniam Girmay at the 2024 Tour de France Singapore Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay has revealed that he is not yet sure if he will compete at the UCI Road World Championships held in Kigali, Rwanda in September. In an interview with Sporza, the Intermarché-Wanty rider said the amount of climbing in the elite men's will not favour his strengths.

"It's above my limit. If you make the journey just to be dropped at that World Championship, it's pointless,” Girmay said.

