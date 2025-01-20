'How can we make it as difficult as possible for Pogačar?' - Belgian national coach already working on Rwanda World Championship plans

New team manager Serge Pauwels rues lack of Wout van Aert in 2024 rainbow jersey battle

Remco Evenepoel tries to control Tadej Pogačar at Il Lombardia
Remco Evenepoel tries to control Tadej Pogačar at Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian national road team manager Serge Pauwels has insisted that despite Tadej Pogačar's crushing domination in the 2024 World Championships Elite Men's Road Race, the Slovenian could have been beaten.

Last year in Zurich, Pogačar delivered one of the most impressive World Championships breakaways ever, taking off 100 kilometres from the finish and soloing to the finish.

