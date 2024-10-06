Lorena Wiebes earns first-ever World Championship medal in Leuven

By
published

'It's a good day out,' as Dutch score gold with Vos and bronze with Wiebes

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 05/10/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, Halle-Leuven, Belgium - Women Elite Race - Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) finishes second receiving the Bronze Medal
Lorena Wiebes earns first-ever Worlds medal at gravel championships in Leuven (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) doesn't have many milestones remaining to have a robust resume as a Women's WorldTour rider. However, after eight full seasons, she had not earned a medal at a world championships until she tried her hand at gravel Saturday at the UCI Gravel World Championships.

The reigning European road champion has 35 podiums on the road this season with her SD Worx-Protime team. She won a fourth Ronde van Drenthe on home soil, captured the victory at Gent-Wevelgem, swept all three stages for the GC win at RideLondon Classique, won five of six stages for the GC title at Baloise Ladies Tour and was second in the points classification at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).