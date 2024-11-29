Polish rider provisionally suspended after positive EPO test at World Championships

By
published

'We do not tolerate any activity that violates the fair play rules and sports ethics' say Kacper Gieryk's team

Kacper Gieryk&#039;s violation is listed as the day after competing in the U23 time trial at the Worlds in Zurich
Kacper Gieryk's violation is listed as the day after competing in the U23 time trial at the Worlds in Zurich (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has provisionally suspended three-time Polish U23 time trial champion Kacper Gieryk following a positive test for EPO during the 2024 World Championships in Zurich.

Gieryk, 21, was on the governing body's updated list of "License-Holders Provisionally Suspended as per the UCI Anti-Doping Rules", published on Wednesday, November 27. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.