'If I am not better than when I retired, it will be difficult' - Anna van der Breggen manages expectations in pro racing comeback

By
published

SD Worx-Protime rider looks ahead to Ardennes Classics, Tour de France and Rwanda Worlds in first year back in the peloton

Anna van der Breggen returns to pro racing with SD Worx-Protime in 2025
Anna van der Breggen returns to pro racing with SD Worx-Protime in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen isn't sure what to expect in her highly-anticipated comeback to professional racing with SD Worx-Protime since retiring from the sport at the height of her career three years ago. Now 34, the former world champion and Olympic gold medallist believes the women's peloton is stronger and that if she can't reach her previous form or higher she won't be in contention to win at the major races.

Having already previewed the 2025 UCI Road World Championships route in Kigali, Rwanda, she confirmed in an interview with several media outlets, including Cyclingnews, on Thursday that she would also target performance peaks at the Ardennes Classics - Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège - and the Tour de France Femmes

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.