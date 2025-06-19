Benin makes history as first women's African national team to compete in major road race on US soil at Maryland Cycling Classic

Organisers of the Maryland Cycling Classic have announced the participation of the women’s Benin National Team at their event on September 6 in Baltimore. It marks a significant moment, as it will be the first time an African federation has fielded a female team for a major UCI-sanctioned road event in the US.

Race organisers made the announcement in conjunction with Team Africa Rising on June 19, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

“As president of the Benin Cycling Federation, I am happy to accept this invitation for our women’s national team to race The Maryland Cycling Classic, just a few weeks before the UCI Cycling World Championship makes its debut in Africa," said Romuald Hazoumè, president of the Benin Cycling Federation.

"Benin and Maryland have a strong connection, with a cultural partnership between the two, and Benin is set to attend the Global Football 2026 event," he added.

"I thank Mayor Brandon Scott and Governor Wes Moore for their kind support. Our strong Amazone will do all they can to prepare for this most prestigious cycling event.”

Maryland Cycling Classic will be held in Baltimore on September 6, and for the first time will feature both men’s and women’s races. The women's event is registered as a 1.1 race, while the men's race is classified as part of the Pro Series.

“The State of Maryland and the City of Baltimore have growing cultural ties to Benin, and the participation of the Benin Women’s National Team at the Maryland Cycling Classic will foster further growth,” said Terry Hasseltine, president of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, the event producers and owners.

The women’s and men's races will be held on the same day and as part of a wider community and festival held between September 2-7. The races will use parts of the same course.

The women's race is expected to attract a high-quality field and to also provide an opportunity for Continental teams registered in North America.

The Benin National Cycling Federation is currently under the direction and guidance of Kimberly Coats, the CEO of Team Africa Rising, who confirmed that the Maryland Cycling Classic will mark a key preparatory race for the 2025 UCI Road World Championship, which is being held in Kigali, Rwanda, from September 21-28. It will mark a historical moment in cycling as the first UCI Road World Championship held in Africa.

Steve Brunner, the race’s Executive Director, said that the participation of the Benin Women’s National Team at the Maryland Cycling Classic holds a lot of significance on and off the bike.

“As the talent pool continues to grow on the African continent, it’s important to provide opportunities in world-class races like the Maryland Cycling Classic. Kimberly [Coats] and her team have put in a lot of great work with the Benin Cycling Federation to develop talent, especially identifying elite-level women. So, it’s great to provide a platform for these women to perform and be recognized," Brunner said.

A total of 15 teams of six riders are expected to comprise the Maryland Cycling Classic women’s field. Previously announced women’s teams confirmed to participate the 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic include Benin National Team, CANYON-SRAM zondacrypto (GER), CCB (USA), Ceratizit (GER), Cynisca (USA), EF Education-Oatly (USA), L39ion of Los Angeles (USA), Team USA, The Cyclery Racing Team (CAN), and Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 (USA).