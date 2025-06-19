Recommended reading

Benin makes history as first women's African national team to compete in major road race on US soil at Maryland Cycling Classic

'As the talent pool continues to grow on the African continent, it’s important to provide opportunities in world-class races'

The women's Benin National Team (Image credit: Matt Grayson)

Organisers of the Maryland Cycling Classic have announced the participation of the women’s Benin National Team at their event on September 6 in Baltimore. It marks a significant moment, as it will be the first time an African federation has fielded a female team for a major UCI-sanctioned road event in the US.

Race organisers made the announcement in conjunction with Team Africa Rising on June 19, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

