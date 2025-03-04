'Today’s stage was supposed to be decisive' - Controversial Tour du Rwanda cancellation leaves Queen Mount Kigali climb untested ahead of World Championships

By
Contributions from
published

Peloton didn’t get to preview two key climbs as arguments arose over stoppage of stage 7

Residents gather to look at Israel Premier Techâ€™s British rider Joseph Blackmore (C), competing during the final stage of the 16h Tour du Rwanda on 25 February 2024, in Kigali. Blackmore, won the Tour of Rwanda which ended on Sunday in the capital Kigali. (Photo by Guillem Sartorio / AFP)
The Mur de Kigali in use at the 2024 of the Tour du Rwanda (Image credit: Getty Images)

The run-in to the 2025 World Championships in Rwanda met its latest bump in the road over the weekend when a key test run of the course was curtailed after the final stage of the Tour du Rwanda was cancelled.

The cancellation itself has also proved controversial, with the stoppage reportedly pushed for by the race leader Fabien Doubey, who took the overall win but has been handed a fine and could potentially face disciplinary action.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda Price is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked at the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

With contributions from

