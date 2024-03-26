Major update for Wahoo computers sees GoPro, lights, and music control added

Today, Wahoo has announced that users of its latest generation of Elemnt Bolt and Elemnt Roam bike computers will be able to control ANT+ enabled lights, GoPro action cameras, and control music playback directly from the head unit itself. Additionally, users of Humango, Final Surge, Nolio, and Join training programmes will see these systems integrated into the Wahoo user interface, and will be able to send training plans directly to their head units.

These additional integrations come off the back of a concerted push from the Atlanta brand to bring other systems into its umbrella. As well as a recent new ‘dark mode’ feature to help users in different lighting conditions, Wahoo has also recently added off-road route integration from Trailforks, Core body temperature sensor connection.

GoPro control

While the date for the rollout of this feature is still to be disclosed, Wahoo has provided a snapshot look at what it will entail. From the head unit screen, it appears users will be able to start and stop recording, as well as cycle through the inbuilt camera modes and see the total recording time.

It is not clear at this point which GoPro models are covered by this update, but given the most recent GoPro models have featured voice control to turn on and off it's likely that users will be able to make use of features without ever having to touch the camera itself.

Smart light control

If you’ve got an ANT+ equipped light, such as the Bontrager Flare RT and the Garmin Varia, you’ll now be able to see its battery status and control it from the head unit itself. Again, details are currently a little sparse but it’s expected that the battery status would be a usable field amongst the usual workout data for those with battery-level anxieties.

Music control

For those of you using the best headphones for cycling, for podcasts, music, or just white noise, you’ll now be able to see what you’re listening to, change tracks, and adjust the volume without having to reach into your back pocket to dig your phone out.

Training plan integration

Users of the Wahoo SYSTM and TrainingPeaks platforms already have the ability to send workouts to the head unit. Now, four new platforms are supported (Humango, Final Surge, Nolio, and Join) with all the same functionality.

Dark Mode

While the dark mode isn’t part of this suite of updates, it is recent and has flown under the radar somewhat so warrants mentioning. If you struggle to see your data fields in certain light conditions then with a system update you’ll now be able to switch dark mode on and effectively invert all the white to black and vice versa.