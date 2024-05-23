Design flare: Shimano GRX Di2 goes 12sp, adds flare-optimised hoods and satellite shifters

Added button functionality brings Shimano’s flagship gravel groupset into the modern age

New Shimano GRX 12 speed
(Image credit: Shimano)
Jump to:

Shimano GRX is very much a well-established part of the gravel scene now, and while last year saw the launch of a cabled 12-speed GRX, we are now seeing the launch of a 12-speed Di2 version. The headline changes are, beyond the addition of an additional sprocket, a revised hood design to better mesh with flared bars, and added button functionality as well as the ability to use satellite shifters. 

Like Dura-Ace, Ultegra, and 105, the new GRX Di2 (RX825 in Shimano coding) is semi-wireless, with wireless controls at the hoods, but a hardwired connection between the battery and the front and rear derailleurs. While we have seen a patent recently for a fully wireless, 13-speed Shimano groupset, it is at least now clear that this wasn’t a new GRX.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ComponentWeight (g)SRP (£)SRP ($)
Shifters415 (pair)299.99-
Shifter set w/ disc caliper-799.98556.99
Front derailleur142184.99209.99
Rear derailleur310324.99409.99
Pedals342114.99-
Brake caliper (with flat mount adapter)146 (front), 136 (rear)79.99-
Brake caliper-74.99-
Chainset710229.99249.99
Cassette (Ultegra 11-34t)345119.9987.99
Cassette (HG710 11-36t)-84.99-
Chain25249.9948.99
Rotors97 (140 mm), 114 (160 mm), 139 (180 mm), 169 (203 mm)54.99-
Battery51174.99184.99

Will Jones
Will Jones
Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr.

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael