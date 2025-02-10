I use inner tubes on all my road bikes: Here's why I still haven't embraced tubeless

By
published

I test bikes for a living, but all my own bikes have inner tubes

Tubeless tyres in a pile covered in sealant
(Image credit: Will Jones)

All of my own bikes are fitted with inner tubes, and part of my job is to test bikes for a living. At the very least, that tells you something about my preferences when it comes to tyres.

The dark side of tubeless winds me up, don't get me started on it. Before I go further, I understand that tubeless tyres are here, and they are almost certainly here to stay, but there are aspects of the tyre technology I don't like, think need improving and at worst can potentially put bike riders in danger. 

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

More about tech
Heavy crash in Etoile de Besseges

'Not the result of a tyre or rim malfunction' - cause of Marc Brustenga's freak crash revealed
Detail photos of Elisa Longo Borghini&#039;s Colnago Y1Rs at the UAE Tour Women 2025

The 'most aerodynamic' bike in the WorldTour just made its winning debut – A close look at Elisa Longo Borghini's Colnago Y1Rs
Pogačar impressed during the cobbled stage of the 2022 Tour de France but has never raced Roubaix at senior level

Will Tadej Pogačar ride Paris-Roubaix in 2025? - World Champion tackles the cobbles in Trouée d'Arenberg recon
See more latest