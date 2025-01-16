The all-out-aero Ridley Noah Fast 3.0: A closer look at Uno-X Mobility Women's Tour Down Under race bike

Up close and personal with Anouska Koster's brand-new bike

The Ridley Noah Fast 3.0 on some grass
(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The 2025 race season is about to kick off, and Cyclingnews is on the ground at the Tour Down Under. The race provides a great chance to scope out all of the new pro race bikes in one place and see how everything looks up close for the first time. 

Ridley launched its brand new aero race bike today, the Noah Fast 3.0, and you can read all about the new bike in our Ridley Noah 2025 launch story. The TL:DR though is that the brand claims it's the fastest bike it has ever produced. As expected, both Uno-X Mobility men's and women's teams will race on it this year, with the women beginning their campaign here in Australia. 

