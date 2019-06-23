Teunissen seals overall victory at ZLM Tour
Ewan wins in Tilburg
Stage 4: Eindhoven - Tilburg
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:53:24
|2
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|5
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|6
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|7
|Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|9
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|10
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|11
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
|14
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|15
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|16
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|17
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|18
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|19
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|20
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|21
|Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|22
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|25
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|26
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|27
|Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|28
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|30
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|31
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|32
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|38
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|39
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|41
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|42
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|43
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|44
|Jetse Bol (Bel) Burgos-BH
|45
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|47
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|49
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|51
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|52
|Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman
|53
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|54
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Marco Doets (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|56
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|57
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|58
|Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:00:11
|59
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:16
|60
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|62
|Joost van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman
|63
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman
|64
|Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|65
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:23
|66
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|67
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:26
|68
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|0:00:37
|70
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|71
|Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|72
|Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
|73
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|74
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman
|0:00:40
|75
|Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|76
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:48
|77
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:53
|78
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|79
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|80
|Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|81
|Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:00:56
|82
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|83
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:16
|84
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:17
|85
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|86
|Kelvin van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman
|0:01:20
|87
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|88
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:29
|89
|Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|90
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:01:39
|91
|Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:01:41
|92
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:47
|93
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:01:57
|94
|Robbie van Bakel (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:02:26
|95
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
|96
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|97
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|98
|Alexander Porter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:03:35
|99
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|100
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:06
|101
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:27
|DNF
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNS
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|DNS
|Abe Celi (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:00:47
|2
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:14
|3
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|6
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:39
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:43
|8
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:44
|9
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:48
|11
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:49
|12
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:54
|13
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:07
|14
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:08
|15
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:09
|16
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:01:10
|17
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:19
|19
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:21
|20
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:23
|21
|Jetse Bol (Bel) Burgos-BH
|22
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|23
|Marco Doets (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:01:25
|24
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:01:26
|25
|Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:28
|26
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:30
|27
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|28
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:01:32
|29
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:33
|30
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|31
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:38
|32
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:39
|33
|Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:01:53
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:29
|35
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:43
|36
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:02:52
|37
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:52
|38
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:33
|39
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:40
|40
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|41
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:52
|42
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:02
|43
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:06:23
|44
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:06:26
|45
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:29
|46
|Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:06:31
|47
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:34
|48
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:06:36
|49
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:39
|50
|Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman
|0:06:41
|51
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:06:46
|52
|Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:06:49
|53
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:57
|54
|Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:06:59
|55
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:04
|56
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:07:05
|57
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:07:06
|58
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:07:08
|59
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:07:09
|60
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:19
|61
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:07:26
|62
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|0:07:36
|63
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:07:40
|64
|Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:08:14
|65
|Kelvin van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman
|0:08:16
|66
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:35
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:43
|68
|Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:09:14
|69
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|70
|Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:09:37
|71
|Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:09:56
|72
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:10:47
|73
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman
|0:12:06
|74
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:12:23
|75
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:13:31
|76
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:15:23
|77
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:15:44
|78
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:15:53
|79
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:15:57
|80
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:07
|81
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:16:16
|82
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman
|0:16:26
|83
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:16:35
|84
|Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:17:11
|85
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:17:35
|86
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:18:11
|87
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|0:19:06
|88
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|0:19:27
|89
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:19:36
|90
|Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:19:47
|91
|Joost van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman
|0:19:56
|92
|Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:20:08
|93
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
|0:20:44
|94
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:20:53
|95
|Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
|0:21:25
|96
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:22:04
|97
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:39
|98
|Robbie van Bakel (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:23:58
|99
|Alexander Porter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:25:11
|100
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:29:18
|101
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:34:18
