Teunissen seals overall victory at ZLM Tour

Ewan wins in Tilburg

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma wins ZLM Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma wins ZLM Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins final stage of ZLM Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:53:24
2Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
5Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
6Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
7Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
9Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
10Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
11Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
12Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
14Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
15Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
16Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
17Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
18Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
19Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
20Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
21Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
22Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
23Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
26Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
27Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
28Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
30Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
31Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
32Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
33Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
36Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
37Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
38Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
39Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
40Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
41Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
42Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
43Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
44Jetse Bol (Bel) Burgos-BH
45Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
46Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
47Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
48Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
49Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
51Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
52Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman
53Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
54Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Marco Doets (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
56Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
57Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
58Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:00:11
59Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:16
60Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
62Joost van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman
63Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman
64Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
65Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:23
66Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
67Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:26
68Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
69Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba0:00:37
70Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
71Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
72Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
73Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
74Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman0:00:40
75Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
76Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:48
77Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:53
78Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
79Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
80Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
81Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:00:56
82Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:58
83Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:16
84Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:17
85Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
86Kelvin van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman0:01:20
87Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
88Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH0:01:29
89Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
90René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:01:39
91Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:01:41
92Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:47
93Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:01:57
94Robbie van Bakel (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:02:26
95Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
96Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
97Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
98Alexander Porter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:03:35
99Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:06
101Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:27
DNFJose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNSBoy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFGijs Meijer (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
DNSAbe Celi (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental

Final general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma16:00:47
2Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:14
3Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:16
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:32
6Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:39
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:43
8Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:44
9Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:46
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:48
11Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:49
12Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:54
13Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:07
14Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:08
15Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:09
16Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:01:10
17Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
18Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:19
19Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:21
20Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:01:23
21Jetse Bol (Bel) Burgos-BH
22Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
23Marco Doets (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:01:25
24Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:01:26
25Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:28
26Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:30
27Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
28Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:01:32
29Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:33
30Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
31Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:01:38
32Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:39
33Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:01:53
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:29
35Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:43
36Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH0:02:52
37Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:03:52
38Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:33
39Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:40
40Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
41Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:52
42Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:06:02
43Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:06:23
44Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles0:06:26
45Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:29
46Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:06:31
47Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:34
48Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:06:36
49Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:39
50Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman0:06:41
51Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex0:06:46
52Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:06:49
53Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:57
54Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:06:59
55Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:07:04
56Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:07:05
57Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:07:06
58Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:07:08
59Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:07:09
60Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:19
61Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:07:26
62Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba0:07:36
63Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:07:40
64Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:08:14
65Kelvin van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman0:08:16
66Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:08:35
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:43
68Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:09:14
69Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
70Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:09:37
71Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:09:56
72Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:10:47
73Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman0:12:06
74René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:12:23
75Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:13:31
76Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:15:23
77Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block0:15:44
78Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH0:15:53
79Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:15:57
80Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:07
81Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:16:16
82Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman0:16:26
83Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:16:35
84Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:17:11
85Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:17:35
86Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:18:11
87Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH0:19:06
88Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba0:19:27
89Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:19:36
90Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:19:47
91Joost van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman0:19:56
92Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:20:08
93Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman0:20:44
94Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH0:20:53
95Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba0:21:25
96Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:22:04
97Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:39
98Robbie van Bakel (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:23:58
99Alexander Porter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:25:11
100Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:29:18
101Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:34:18

