ZLM Tour: Van Emden wins prologue
Jumbo-Visma sweep opening podium
Prologue: Yerseke - Yerseke
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:54
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:02
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:02
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:04
|5
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:06
|6
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:08
|7
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:11
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:14
|9
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:16
|10
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|11
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:18
|12
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|14
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:22
|15
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:23
|16
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:23
|17
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:23
|18
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:23
|20
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:23
|21
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:24
|22
|Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|23
|Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:27
|24
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|25
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:28
|26
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel
|0:00:29
|27
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-a Block Ct
|0:00:30
|28
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-a Block Ct
|0:00:33
|29
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:34
|30
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|0:00:34
|31
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:35
|32
|Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|0:00:35
|33
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:35
|34
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:35
|35
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:36
|36
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-a Block Ct
|0:00:36
|37
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:37
|38
|Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel
|0:00:37
|39
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|40
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:38
|41
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|42
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|43
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:39
|44
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:40
|45
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:40
|46
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:40
|47
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|48
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|49
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-Bh
|0:00:41
|50
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:42
|51
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:42
|52
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:42
|53
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:42
|54
|Adne Koster (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|0:00:42
|55
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:43
|56
|Joost Van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|0:00:43
|57
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:43
|58
|Bryan Boussaer (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:44
|59
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:44
|60
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:44
|61
|Lars Van den Berg (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel
|0:00:44
|62
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|0:00:45
|63
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:45
|64
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|0:00:45
|65
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:46
|66
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:47
|67
|Julien Van den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:47
|68
|Marco Doets (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|0:00:47
|69
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|0:00:49
|70
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:49
|71
|Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:49
|72
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:49
|73
|Alexander Porter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:50
|74
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:50
|75
|Kelvin Van den Dool (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|0:00:50
|76
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|0:00:50
|77
|Wout Van Elzakker (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|0:00:51
|78
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|0:00:53
|79
|Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-a Block Ct
|0:00:53
|80
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:54
|81
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|82
|Dennis Van der Horst (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel
|0:00:55
|83
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:56
|84
|Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel
|0:00:56
|85
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-Bh
|0:00:57
|86
|Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|0:00:57
|87
|Abe Celi (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|0:00:58
|88
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:58
|89
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:58
|90
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:58
|91
|Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-a Block Ct
|0:00:58
|92
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:59
|93
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:59
|94
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:59
|95
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|96
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|0:00:59
|97
|Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|0:01:01
|98
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:01
|99
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:01:03
|100
|Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-a Block Ct
|0:01:03
|101
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel
|0:01:04
|102
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|0:01:05
|103
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:06
|104
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|0:01:06
|105
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel
|0:01:08
|106
|Bas Van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-a Block Ct
|0:01:09
|107
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|0:01:09
|108
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:01:11
|109
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:01:15
|110
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|0:01:20
|111
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:27
|112
|Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
|0:01:29
|113
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-Bh
|0:01:30
|114
|Louis Deguide (Bel) Team Differdange Geba
|0:01:36
|115
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|0:02:04
