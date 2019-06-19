Trending

ZLM Tour: Van Emden wins prologue

Jumbo-Visma sweep opening podium

Jos Van Emden takes a podium finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:54
2Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:02
3Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:02
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:04
5Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:06
6Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:08
7Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:11
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:14
9Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:16
10Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:18
11Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:18
12Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:21
14Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:22
15Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:23
16Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:23
17Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:23
18Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:00:23
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:23
20Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:23
21Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:24
22Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
23Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:27
24Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
25Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:28
26Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel0:00:29
27Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-a Block Ct0:00:30
28Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-a Block Ct0:00:33
29Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:34
30Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-Bh0:00:34
31Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:35
32Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman Ct0:00:35
33Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:35
34Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:35
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:36
36Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-a Block Ct0:00:36
37Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:37
38Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel0:00:37
39Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:00:37
40Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:38
41Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
42Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:00:39
43Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:39
44Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:40
45Sam Welsford (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:40
46Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex0:00:40
47Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:41
48Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:00:41
49Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-Bh0:00:41
50Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:42
51Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:42
52Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:00:42
53Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:42
54Adne Koster (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam0:00:42
55Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:43
56Joost Van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman Ct0:00:43
57Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:43
58Bryan Boussaer (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:00:44
59Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:44
60Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:44
61Lars Van den Berg (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel0:00:44
62Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba0:00:45
63Jens Debusschere (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:45
64Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-Bh0:00:45
65Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:46
66Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:47
67Julien Van den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:00:47
68Marco Doets (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam0:00:47
69Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam0:00:49
70Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:49
71Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:00:49
72Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:49
73Alexander Porter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:50
74Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:00:50
75Kelvin Van den Dool (Ned) Vlasman Ct0:00:50
76Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman Ct0:00:50
77Wout Van Elzakker (Ned) Team Differdange Geba0:00:51
78Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba0:00:53
79Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-a Block Ct0:00:53
80Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:54
81Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:00:54
82Dennis Van der Horst (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel0:00:55
83Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:56
84Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel0:00:56
85Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-Bh0:00:57
86Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Vlasman Ct0:00:57
87Abe Celi (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam0:00:58
88Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:58
89Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:58
90Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:00:58
91Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-a Block Ct0:00:58
92Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:59
93Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:59
94Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:59
95Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:00:59
96René Hooghiemster (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam0:00:59
97Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam0:01:01
98Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:01
99Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:01:03
100Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-a Block Ct0:01:03
101Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel0:01:04
102Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman Ct0:01:05
103Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:06
104Gijs Meijer (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam0:01:06
105Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Metec-tkh Continental Cyclingteam p / b Mantel0:01:08
106Bas Van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-a Block Ct0:01:09
107Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman Ct0:01:09
108Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:01:11
109Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:01:15
110Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-Bh0:01:20
111Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:27
112Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba0:01:29
113Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-Bh0:01:30
114Louis Deguide (Bel) Team Differdange Geba0:01:36
115Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-Bh0:02:04

