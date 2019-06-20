Trending

ZLM Tour: Groenewegen sprints to stage 1 victory

Liepins second and Ewan third

Image 1 of 9

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for stage 1 at the ZLM Tour

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for stage 1 at the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 9

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for stage 1 at the ZLM Tour

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for stage 1 at the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 9

Stage 1 at the ZLM Tour

Stage 1 at the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 9

Bianchi bikes lined up for stage 1 at the ZLM Tour

Bianchi bikes lined up for stage 1 at the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 9

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for stage 1 at the ZLM Tour

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for stage 1 at the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 9

Rasmus Iversen (Lotto Soudal), Jos Van Emden (Jumbo - Visma) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo - Visma)

Rasmus Iversen (Lotto Soudal), Jos Van Emden (Jumbo - Visma) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo - Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 9

Stage 1 at the ZLM Tour

Stage 1 at the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 9

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for stage 1 at the ZLM Tour

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for stage 1 at the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 9

Dylan Groenewegen gets congratulations after wining stage 1 at the ZLM Tour

Dylan Groenewegen gets congratulations after wining stage 1 at the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4:20:37
2Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
5Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
8Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
10Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
11Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
12Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
13Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
14Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
15Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
16Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
17Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
18Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
19Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
20Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
21Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
22Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
23Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
24Sam Welsford (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
25Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
26Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
28Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
29Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
32Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
33Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
34Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
35Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
36Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
37Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
38Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
39Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
40Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
42Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
43Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
44Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
45Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
46Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
47Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
50Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
52Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
53Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
55Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
56Kelvin van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman
57Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
58Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
59Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
60Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
61Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
62Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman
63Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
64Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
65Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman
66Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
67Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
68Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
69Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
70Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
71Marco Doets (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
72Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
73Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
74Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
75Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
76Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
77Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
78Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
79Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
80Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
81Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
82Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
83Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
84Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
86Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
87Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
88Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
89Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:13
90Wout van Elzakker (Ned) Team Differdange Geba0:01:32
91Robbie van Bakel (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
92Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
93Joost van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman
94Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:01:46
95Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:01:57
96Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba0:02:06
97René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:02:15
98Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:37
99Alexander Porter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
100Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
101Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
102Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman0:02:47
103Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
104Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:03:23
105Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
106Bryan Boussaer (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
107Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
108Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:04:14
109Gijs Meijer (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:05:14
110Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
111Abe Celi (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:05:33
112Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:06:34
DNFJulen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFLouis Deguide (Bel) Team Differdange Geba
DNFMelvin van Zijl (Ned) Vlasman

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex4:20:37
2Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
3Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
4Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
6Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
7Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
8Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
9Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
10Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
11Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
13Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
14Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
15Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
16Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
17Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
18Wout van Elzakker (Ned) Team Differdange Geba0:01:32
19Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba0:02:06
20Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:23
21Gijs Meijer (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:05:14
22Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:06:34

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4:28:31
2Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:02
3Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:04
5Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:06
6Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:08
7Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:11
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:13
9Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:14
10Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:16
11Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:18
12Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:21
15Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:23
16Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
17Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
18Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
20Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
21Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
22Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:25
23Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
24Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:27
25Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:28
26Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:30
27Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
28Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:32
29Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:00:33
30Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:34
31Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
32Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:35
33Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman
34Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:36
36Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
37Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:37
38Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
39Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
40Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
41Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:00:39
42Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
43Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:40
44Sam Welsford (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
45Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
46Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:00:41
47Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
48Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:00:42
49Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
50Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:43
51Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:44
52Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
53Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba0:00:45
54Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
55Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
56Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:46
57Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:47
58Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
59Marco Doets (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
60Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:00:49
61Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
62Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
63Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
64Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:00:50
65Kelvin van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman
66Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman
67Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba0:00:53
68Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
69Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
70Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:00:54
71Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:55
72Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH0:00:57
73Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:58
74Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
75Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
76Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:59
77Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
78Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:01
79Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:01:03
80Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman0:01:05
81Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:06
82Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:08
83Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:01:09
84Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:01:11
85Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:01:15
86Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH0:01:20
87Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:27
88Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH0:01:30
89Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:56
90Joost van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman0:02:15
91Wout van Elzakker (Ned) Team Differdange Geba0:02:23
92Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:02:28
93Robbie van Bakel (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:02:36
94Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:44
95Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:02:55
96Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:59
97René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:03:14
98Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:03:18
99Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:03:21
100Alexander Porter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:03:27
101Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:29
102Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba0:03:35
103Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman0:03:56
104Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:04
105Bryan Boussaer (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:04:07
106Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:04:22
107Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:04:26
108Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:04:56
109Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:10
110Gijs Meijer (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:06:20
111Abe Celi (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:06:31
112Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:08:38

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma15pts
2Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles12
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal10
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin8
5Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert6
6Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles5
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
8Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel4
9Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH4
10Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
11Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental3
12Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
13Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal4:28:57
2Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:01
3Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:09
4Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block0:00:10
6Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:00:16
7Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:17
8Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:18
9Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba0:00:19
10Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba0:00:27
11Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
12Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:29
13Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:00:32
14Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
15Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:00:37
16Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:49
17Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:01
18Wout van Elzakker (Ned) Team Differdange Geba0:01:57
19Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba0:03:09
20Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:38
21Gijs Meijer (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:05:54
22Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:08:12

Latest on Cyclingnews