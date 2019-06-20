ZLM Tour: Groenewegen sprints to stage 1 victory
Liepins second and Ewan third
Stage 1: Bredene - Heinkenszand
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:20:37
|2
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|8
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|11
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|13
|Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|14
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|17
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|18
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|21
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|22
|Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|23
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|25
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|26
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|28
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|29
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|32
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|33
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|34
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
|35
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|37
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|39
|Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|40
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|42
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|43
|Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|44
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|45
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|46
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|47
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|50
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|52
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|53
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|54
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|55
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|56
|Kelvin van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman
|57
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|58
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
|59
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|60
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|61
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|62
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman
|63
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|64
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|65
|Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman
|66
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|67
|Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|68
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|70
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Marco Doets (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|72
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|73
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|74
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|75
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|76
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|77
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|78
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|79
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|80
|Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|81
|Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|82
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|83
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|84
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|87
|Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|88
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|89
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:13
|90
|Wout van Elzakker (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|0:01:32
|91
|Robbie van Bakel (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|92
|Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|93
|Joost van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman
|94
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:01:46
|95
|Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:01:57
|96
|Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
|0:02:06
|97
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:02:15
|98
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:37
|99
|Alexander Porter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|100
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|101
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|102
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman
|0:02:47
|103
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|104
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:23
|105
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|106
|Bryan Boussaer (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|107
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|108
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:04:14
|109
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:05:14
|110
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|111
|Abe Celi (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:05:33
|112
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:06:34
|DNF
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Louis Deguide (Bel) Team Differdange Geba
|DNF
|Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Vlasman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|4:20:37
|2
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|4
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|6
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
|7
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|9
|Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|10
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|11
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|13
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|15
|Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|16
|Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|17
|Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|18
|Wout van Elzakker (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|0:01:32
|19
|Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
|0:02:06
|20
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:23
|21
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:05:14
|22
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:06:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:28:31
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:02
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:04
|5
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:06
|6
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:08
|7
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:11
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:13
|9
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:14
|10
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|11
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|12
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|15
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:23
|16
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|18
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|21
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|22
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:25
|23
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|24
|Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:27
|25
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:28
|26
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:30
|27
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|28
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:32
|29
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:00:33
|30
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:34
|31
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|32
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:35
|33
|Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman
|34
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:36
|36
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
|37
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:37
|38
|Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|39
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|40
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|41
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:39
|42
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|43
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|44
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|45
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|46
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:00:41
|47
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|48
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:42
|49
|Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|50
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:43
|51
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:44
|52
|Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|53
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|0:00:45
|54
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|56
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:46
|57
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:47
|58
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|59
|Marco Doets (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|60
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:00:49
|61
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|62
|Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|63
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|64
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:50
|65
|Kelvin van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman
|66
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman
|67
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|0:00:53
|68
|Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|69
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|70
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:54
|71
|Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:55
|72
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|0:00:57
|73
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:58
|74
|Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|75
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|76
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:59
|77
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|78
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:01
|79
|Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:01:03
|80
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
|0:01:05
|81
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:06
|82
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:08
|83
|Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:01:09
|84
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:01:11
|85
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:01:15
|86
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:20
|87
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:27
|88
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:01:30
|89
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:56
|90
|Joost van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman
|0:02:15
|91
|Wout van Elzakker (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|0:02:23
|92
|Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:02:28
|93
|Robbie van Bakel (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:02:36
|94
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:02:44
|95
|Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:02:55
|96
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:59
|97
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:03:14
|98
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:18
|99
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:03:21
|100
|Alexander Porter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:03:27
|101
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:29
|102
|Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
|0:03:35
|103
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman
|0:03:56
|104
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:04
|105
|Bryan Boussaer (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:04:07
|106
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:04:22
|107
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:04:26
|108
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:04:56
|109
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:10
|110
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:06:20
|111
|Abe Celi (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:06:31
|112
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:08:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|pts
|2
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|12
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|5
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|6
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|5
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|8
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|4
|9
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|10
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|11
|Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|3
|12
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|13
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|4:28:57
|2
|Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:01
|3
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:09
|4
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:00:10
|6
|Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:00:16
|7
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:17
|8
|Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:18
|9
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|0:00:19
|10
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|0:00:27
|11
|Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|12
|Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:29
|13
|Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:00:32
|14
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|15
|Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:00:37
|16
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:49
|17
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:01
|18
|Wout van Elzakker (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|0:01:57
|19
|Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
|0:03:09
|20
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:38
|21
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:05:54
|22
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:08:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy