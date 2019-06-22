ZLM Tour: Amund Grøndahl Jansen wins stage 3
Jumbo-Visma teammate Teunissen in the overall lead
Stage 3: Buchten - Landgraaf
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:55:14
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:02
|3
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|5
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:09
|10
|Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:00:35
|11
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|17
|Marco Doets (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|18
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|19
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|21
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|22
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|25
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|28
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|31
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|34
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|35
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|36
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|37
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|38
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:46
|40
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|41
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:01
|42
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|43
|Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:05:45
|44
|Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman
|45
|Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|46
|Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|47
|Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|48
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|49
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|52
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|53
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|54
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|55
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|56
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|57
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|58
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|59
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|60
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|62
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|63
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|64
|Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|65
|Kelvin van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman
|66
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|67
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|68
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:06:36
|69
|Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|70
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|71
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman
|72
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|74
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|75
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|76
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:06:40
|77
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:06:44
|78
|Abe Celi (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:06:48
|79
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:11:48
|80
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:59
|81
|Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|82
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|83
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
|84
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman
|85
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|86
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|87
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|88
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|89
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|90
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|91
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|92
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|93
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|94
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:17:04
|95
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|96
|Alexander Porter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|97
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|98
|Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
|99
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|100
|Robbie van Bakel (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|101
|Joost van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman
|102
|Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|103
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
|104
|Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|105
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|106
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|DNF
|Wout van Elzakker (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Bryan Boussaer (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:07:23
|2
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:15
|3
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|6
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:39
|7
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:44
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:47
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:48
|11
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:49
|12
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:54
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:58
|14
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:07
|15
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:08
|16
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:09
|17
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:01:10
|18
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:19
|20
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:21
|21
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:23
|22
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|24
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:01:25
|25
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:01:26
|26
|Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:28
|27
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:30
|28
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|29
|Marco Doets (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:01:31
|30
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:01:32
|31
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:33
|32
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|33
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:38
|34
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:39
|35
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:45
|36
|Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:01:53
|37
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:13
|38
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|39
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:02:52
|40
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:47
|41
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:17
|42
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:58
|43
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:12
|44
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:06:23
|45
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:06:26
|46
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:27
|47
|Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:06:31
|48
|Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:06:33
|49
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:34
|50
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:06:36
|51
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|52
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:39
|53
|Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman
|0:06:41
|54
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|55
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:42
|56
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:06:43
|57
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:06:46
|58
|Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:06:48
|59
|Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:06:49
|60
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:06:53
|61
|Kelvin van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman
|0:06:56
|62
|Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
|0:06:59
|63
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:07:05
|64
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:21
|65
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:07:34
|66
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:07:40
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:55
|68
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:07:58
|69
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:09
|70
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:08:21
|71
|Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:08:34
|72
|Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:09:00
|73
|Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:09:40
|74
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:10:44
|75
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman
|0:11:26
|76
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:11:44
|77
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:12:20
|78
|Abe Celi (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:14:51
|79
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:15:23
|80
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:15:44
|81
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:15:53
|82
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:15:57
|83
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:07
|84
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman
|0:16:10
|85
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:16:16
|86
|Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:16:18
|87
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:19
|88
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:16:35
|89
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:17:09
|90
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
|0:18:10
|91
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:18:11
|92
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
|0:18:18
|93
|Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|94
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:18:43
|95
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|0:19:06
|96
|Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|0:19:12
|97
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:19:24
|98
|Joost van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman
|0:19:40
|99
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:20:47
|100
|Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
|0:20:48
|101
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:13
|102
|Robbie van Bakel (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:21:32
|103
|Alexander Porter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:21:36
|104
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:21:40
|105
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:25:51
|106
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:27:21
