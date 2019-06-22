Trending

ZLM Tour: Amund Grøndahl Jansen wins stage 3

Jumbo-Visma teammate Teunissen in the overall lead

Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma3:55:14
2Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:02
3Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
4Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
5Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:09
10Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:00:35
11Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
15Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
16Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
17Marco Doets (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
18Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
19Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
20Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
21Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
22Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
23Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
24Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
25Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
28Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
30Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
31Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
33Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
34Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
35Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
36Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
37Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
38Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
39Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:46
40Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
41Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:01
42Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
43Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:05:45
44Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman
45Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
46Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
47Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
48Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
49Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
50Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
51Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
52Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
53Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
54Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
55Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
56Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
57Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
58Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
59Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
60Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
61Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
62Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
63Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
64Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
65Kelvin van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman
66Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
67Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
68Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:06:36
69Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
70René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
71Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman
72Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
73Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
74Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
75Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
76Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:06:40
77Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:06:44
78Abe Celi (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:06:48
79Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:11:48
80Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:59
81Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
82Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
83Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
84Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman
85Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
86Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
87Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
88Gijs Meijer (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
89Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
90Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
91Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
92Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
93Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
94Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:17:04
95Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
96Alexander Porter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
97Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
98Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba
99Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
100Robbie van Bakel (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
101Joost van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman
102Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
103Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
104Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
105Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
106Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFAnder Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFSam Welsford (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
DNFWout van Elzakker (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFBryan Boussaer (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12:07:23
2Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:15
3Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:16
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:32
6Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:39
7Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:44
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:46
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:47
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:48
11Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:49
12Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:54
13Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:58
14Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:07
15Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:08
16Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:09
17Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:01:10
18Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
19Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:19
20Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:21
21Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:01:23
22Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
24Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:01:25
25Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:01:26
26Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:28
27Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:30
28Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
29Marco Doets (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:01:31
30Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:01:32
31Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:33
32Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
33Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:01:38
34Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:39
35Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:45
36Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:01:53
37Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:13
38Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:30
39Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH0:02:52
40Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:47
41Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:17
42Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:58
43Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:06:12
44Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:06:23
45Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles0:06:26
46Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:27
47Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:06:31
48Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:06:33
49Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:34
50Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:06:36
51Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
52Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:39
53Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman0:06:41
54Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
55Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:42
56Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:06:43
57Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex0:06:46
58Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:06:48
59Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:06:49
60Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:06:53
61Kelvin van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman0:06:56
62Wesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba0:06:59
63Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:07:05
64Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:21
65Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:07:34
66Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:07:40
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:55
68Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles0:07:58
69Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:08:09
70Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:08:21
71Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:08:34
72Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:09:00
73Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:09:40
74René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:10:44
75Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman0:11:26
76Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:11:44
77Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:12:20
78Abe Celi (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:14:51
79Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:15:23
80Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block0:15:44
81Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH0:15:53
82Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:15:57
83Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:07
84Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman0:16:10
85Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:16:16
86Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:16:18
87Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:19
88Cameron Scott (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:16:35
89Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:17:09
90Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Geba0:18:10
91Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:18:11
92Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman0:18:18
93Lars Loohuis (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
94Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:18:43
95Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH0:19:06
96Chiel Breukelman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block0:19:12
97Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH0:19:24
98Joost van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman0:19:40
99Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:20:47
100Toni Franz (Ger) Team Differdange Geba0:20:48
101Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:13
102Robbie van Bakel (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:21:32
103Alexander Porter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:21:36
104Gijs Meijer (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:21:40
105Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:25:51
106Leigh Howard (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:27:21

