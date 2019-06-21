ZLM Tour: Groenewegen wins again on stage 2
Teunissen takes overall lead from teammate Van Emden as Jumbo-Visma dominate
Stage 2: Etten-Leur - Buchten
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:43:47
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Jens Debuscherre (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|7
|Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|9
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:12:16
|2
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:02
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:05
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:06
|5
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:00:07
|7
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:16
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:18
