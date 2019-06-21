Trending

ZLM Tour: Groenewegen wins again on stage 2

Teunissen takes overall lead from teammate Van Emden as Jumbo-Visma dominate

Dylan Groenewegen celebrates winning stage 2 at the ZLM Tour

Dylan Groenewegen celebrates winning stage 2 at the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dylan Groenewegen celebrates winning stage 2 at the ZLM Tour

Dylan Groenewegen celebrates winning stage 2 at the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dylan Groenewegen celebrates winning stage 2 at the ZLM Tour

Dylan Groenewegen celebrates winning stage 2 at the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dylan Groenewegen celebrates winning stage 2 at the ZLM Tour

Dylan Groenewegen celebrates winning stage 2 at the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jos Van Emden in the leader's jersey during stage 2 at the ZLM Tour

Jos Van Emden in the leader's jersey during stage 2 at the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dylan Groenewegen celebrates winning stage 2 at the ZLM Tour

Dylan Groenewegen celebrates winning stage 2 at the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3:43:47
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Jens Debuscherre (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
5Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
6Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
7Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
9Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma8:12:16
2Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:02
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:05
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:06
5Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
6Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy0:00:07
7Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:13
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:16
9Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:18

