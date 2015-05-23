Trending

Guardini wins World Ports Classic opener in Antwerp

Astana rider takes the overall race lead

Image 1 of 39

Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 1 of the 2015 World Ports Classic

Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 1 of the 2015 World Ports Classic
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 39

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins World Ports Classic opener and takes the race lead

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins World Ports Classic opener and takes the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 39

The peloton passes by another big shipping yard

The peloton passes by another big shipping yard
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 39

Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana Pro Team) and Wouter Mol (Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke) in the breakaway

Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana Pro Team) and Wouter Mol (Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke) in the breakaway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 39

The peloton passes the shipping containers

The peloton passes the shipping containers
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 39

Nacer Bouhanni riding over a section of pave

Nacer Bouhanni riding over a section of pave
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 39

Cofidis and Lotto Soudal riding on the front of the peloton

Cofidis and Lotto Soudal riding on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 39

Wind farms are a common sight at the World Ports Classic

Wind farms are a common sight at the World Ports Classic
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 39

The peloton riding through Zeeland

The peloton riding through Zeeland
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 39

Dieter Bouvry (Roubaix Lille Métropole)

Dieter Bouvry (Roubaix Lille Métropole)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 39

Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) back stage after winning stage 1

Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) back stage after winning stage 1
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 39

Marcel Kittel was 21st on his return to racing

Marcel Kittel was 21st on his return to racing
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 39

The shoes of the stage 1 winner

The shoes of the stage 1 winner
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 39

Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) celebrates stage 1 victory

Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) celebrates stage 1 victory
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 39

Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) in the leader's jersey

Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 39

Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) in the green jersey

Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) in the green jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 39

Rudy Barbier (Roubaix Lille Métropole) in the best young riders jersey

Rudy Barbier (Roubaix Lille Métropole) in the best young riders jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 39

The early stages of the race

The early stages of the race
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 39

The peloton passes over a sector of pave during the first stage

The peloton passes over a sector of pave during the first stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 39

Brian Bulgaç (Team LottoNL - Jumbo) on bidon duty

Brian Bulgaç (Team LottoNL - Jumbo) on bidon duty
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 39

Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) wins the first sprint point which will feature in this year's Tour de France

Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) wins the first sprint point which will feature in this year's Tour de France
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 39

Joop Zoetemelk was the start of the stage today

Joop Zoetemelk was the start of the stage today
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 39

Team Cofidis on the start line

Team Cofidis on the start line
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 39

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 39

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 39

The 2015 World Ports Classic gets underway

The 2015 World Ports Classic gets underway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 39

The race followed the coastline for the first part of the stage today

The race followed the coastline for the first part of the stage today
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 39

Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) earlier in the day

Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) earlier in the day
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 29 of 39

The breakaway passes an old windmill

The breakaway passes an old windmill
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 30 of 39

The fans came out for the first stage of the race

The fans came out for the first stage of the race
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 31 of 39

Andrea Guardini (Astana) cross the line first and takes the win

Andrea Guardini (Astana) cross the line first and takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 39

Andrea Guardini (Astana) is also leading the point classification

Andrea Guardini (Astana) is also leading the point classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 39

Borut Bozic sits up and celebrates his teammates stage win

Borut Bozic sits up and celebrates his teammates stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 39

Borut Bozic celebrates teammate Andrea Guardini (Astana) winning stage 1 at World Ports Classic

Borut Bozic celebrates teammate Andrea Guardini (Astana) winning stage 1 at World Ports Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 39

Andrea Guardini (Astana) puts on the overall leader's jersey at World Ports Classic

Andrea Guardini (Astana) puts on the overall leader's jersey at World Ports Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 39

Astana teammates congratulate Andrea Guardini

Astana teammates congratulate Andrea Guardini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 39

Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates stage 1 win with his team

Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates stage 1 win with his team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 39

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) was 21st on the day

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) was 21st on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 39

Andrea Guardini (Astana) gallops to the stage 1 victory in Antwerp

Andrea Guardini (Astana) gallops to the stage 1 victory in Antwerp
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the opening stage of the two-day World Ports Classic on Saturday in Antwerp. The Italian out sprinted Yauheni Hutarovich (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) and Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) to take the stage win.

Guardini's victory granted him the overall lead after the first of two stages, and the lead in the points classification. He heads into stage 2 with a four-second lead on Hutarovich and six seconds on Boeckmans.

The peloton took on a 195km stage from Rotterdam to Antwerp under a dreary day of misty rain and cooler temperatures. A four-man breakaway set off in the early kilometres of the race that included Ronan Van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam Join's-De Rijke), Andreas Stauff (MTN-Qhubeka), Raymond Kreder (Roompot) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and later joined by Babptiste Planckaert (Roubaix Lille Metropole). The five men managed to gain 3:50 minutes.

The sprinters' teams emerged at the front of the field to set a fierce pace, and because of the strong winds some riders, including Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), were caught out in the splits in the peloton.

The breakaway was reeled back in and late-race counter attacks came front Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) and Wouter Mol (Cyclingteam Join’s-De Rijke) but they weren't able to hold their 35-second lead all the way to the finish line, caught with just three kilometres to go.

Giant-Alpecin were the most dominant team to surface in the closing kilometres, for their sprinter Marcel Kittel, however, the day belonged to Guardini. Kittel finished the stage in 21st place, the first time he finished a race since stage 6 of the Tour of Qatar in February.

"I am happy with my restart here in the World Ports Classics. My legs were better than I expected upfront and I felt strong on the bike," Kittel said on his team's website. "Unfortunately, the final sprint wasn't as good as I hoped, but I was there and it's coming back."

The World Ports Classic will resume for the second and final stage, a 164km race from Antwerp back to Rotterdam on Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:03:11
2Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
4Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
11Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
12Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
13Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
18Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
19Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
20Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
21Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
23Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
32Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
33Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
34Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
35Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
36Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
37Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
38Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
39Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
40Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
41Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
42Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
43Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
45Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
46Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
47Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
48Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
49Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
50Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
51Angélo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
52Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
53Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
54Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
55Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
56Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 19
57Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
59Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
60Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
61Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
62Fréderique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
64Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
65Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
66Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
67Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 24
69Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
71Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
72Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20
73Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
74Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
75Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
77Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
78Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 210:00:14
79Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:00:15
80Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal
81Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
82Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
83Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:23
85Ruslan Tleubayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
86Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
87Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:48
88Brian Bulgaç (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:00:54
89Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:53
90Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal0:02:30
91Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:17
92Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:08:10
93Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
94Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
95Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
96Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
97Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
98Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
99Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
100Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
101Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
102Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
103Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
104Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
105Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
106Joël Zangerle (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
107Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
108Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
109Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Arman Kamyshev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
111Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
112Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
114Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
115Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
118Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
119Kenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare
120Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
121Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
122Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
124Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
125Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
126Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
127Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
128Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
129Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
130Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFLars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
DNFLoïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRalf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 22

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke2
3Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole3pts
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement22
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal20
4Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo18
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton16
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole15
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise14
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka13
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1811
11Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling10
12Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam9
13Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
14Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
15Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke6
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
17Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal4
18Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
19Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam2
20Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo4:03:11
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
7Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
8Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
9Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
12Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
16Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
17Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
18Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
19Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
23Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
24Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
25Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
26Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
27Angélo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
28Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
30Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
31Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
32Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
33Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
34Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20
36Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
37Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
39Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:15
40Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
41Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 250:08:10
42Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
43Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
45Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
46Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
47Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
48Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
49Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Arman Kamyshev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
51Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
54Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
55Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
56Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
57Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
58Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:09:33
2Lotto-Soudal
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Bretagne - Seche Environnement
5Roompot Oranje Peloton
6Astana Pro Team
7Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Wallonie - Bruxelles
10Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
12Unitedhealthcare
13Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
14Team Europcar
15Mtn-Qhubeka
16Bora-Argon 18
17Team Giant-Alpecin
18Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:08:10

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:03:01
2Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:00:04
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal0:00:06
4Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:00:07
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal0:00:08
7Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
8Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:09
9Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:00:10
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
13Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
15Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
16Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
17Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
20Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
22Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
24Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
25Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
27Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
28Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
31Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
32Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
33Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
34Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
35Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
36Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
38Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
39Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
40Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
41Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
42Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
43Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
45Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
46Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
48Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
49Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
50Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
51Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
52Angélo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
53Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
54Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
56Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 19
57Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
59Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
60Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
61Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
62Fréderique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
64Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
65Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
66Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
67Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 24
69Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
71Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
72Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20
73Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
74Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
75Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
77Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
78Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 210:00:24
79Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:00:25
80Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal
81Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
82Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
83Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:33
85Ruslan Tleubayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
86Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
87Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:58
88Brian Bulgaç (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:01:04
89Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:03
90Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal0:02:40
91Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:27
92Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:08:20
93Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
94Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
95Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
96Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
97Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
98Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
99Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
100Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
101Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
102Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
103Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
104Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
105Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
106Joël Zangerle (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
107Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
108Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
109Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Arman Kamyshev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
111Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
112Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
114Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
115Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
118Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
119Kenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare
120Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
121Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
122Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
124Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
125Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
126Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
127Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
128Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
129Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
130Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement22
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal20
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole18
5Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo18
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton16
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise14
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka13
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1811
11Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling10
12Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam9
13Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
14Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
15Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke6
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
17Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
18Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal4
19Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
20Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal2
21Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke2
22Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam2
23Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton1
24Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole4:03:08
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal0:00:01
3Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:02
4Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:00:03
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
9Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
10Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
11Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
12Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
16Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
18Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
19Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
20Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
24Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
25Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
26Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
27Angélo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
28Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
30Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
31Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
32Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
33Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
34Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20
36Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
37Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
39Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:18
40Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
41Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 250:08:13
42Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
43Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
45Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
46Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
47Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
48Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
49Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Arman Kamyshev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
51Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
54Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
55Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
56Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
57Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
58Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:09:33
2Lotto-Soudal
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Bretagne - Seche Environnement
5Roompot Oranje Peloton
6Astana Pro Team
7Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Wallonie - Bruxelles
10Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
12Unitedhealthcare
13Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
14Team Europcar
15Mtn-Qhubeka
16Bora-Argon 18
17Team Giant-Alpecin
18Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:08:10

 

