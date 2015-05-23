Guardini wins World Ports Classic opener in Antwerp
Astana rider takes the overall race lead
Stage 1: Rotterdam - Antwerp
Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the opening stage of the two-day World Ports Classic on Saturday in Antwerp. The Italian out sprinted Yauheni Hutarovich (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) and Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) to take the stage win.
Guardini's victory granted him the overall lead after the first of two stages, and the lead in the points classification. He heads into stage 2 with a four-second lead on Hutarovich and six seconds on Boeckmans.
The peloton took on a 195km stage from Rotterdam to Antwerp under a dreary day of misty rain and cooler temperatures. A four-man breakaway set off in the early kilometres of the race that included Ronan Van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam Join's-De Rijke), Andreas Stauff (MTN-Qhubeka), Raymond Kreder (Roompot) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and later joined by Babptiste Planckaert (Roubaix Lille Metropole). The five men managed to gain 3:50 minutes.
The sprinters' teams emerged at the front of the field to set a fierce pace, and because of the strong winds some riders, including Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), were caught out in the splits in the peloton.
The breakaway was reeled back in and late-race counter attacks came front Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) and Wouter Mol (Cyclingteam Join’s-De Rijke) but they weren't able to hold their 35-second lead all the way to the finish line, caught with just three kilometres to go.
Giant-Alpecin were the most dominant team to surface in the closing kilometres, for their sprinter Marcel Kittel, however, the day belonged to Guardini. Kittel finished the stage in 21st place, the first time he finished a race since stage 6 of the Tour of Qatar in February.
"I am happy with my restart here in the World Ports Classics. My legs were better than I expected upfront and I felt strong on the bike," Kittel said on his team's website. "Unfortunately, the final sprint wasn't as good as I hoped, but I was there and it's coming back."
The World Ports Classic will resume for the second and final stage, a 164km race from Antwerp back to Rotterdam on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:03:11
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|12
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|13
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|18
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|19
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|20
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|21
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|23
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|33
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|34
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|35
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|36
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|37
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|38
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|39
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|41
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|42
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|43
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|45
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|46
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|47
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|48
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|49
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|50
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|51
|Angélo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|53
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|55
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|56
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 19
|57
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|59
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|60
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|61
|Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|62
|Fréderique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|65
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|66
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|67
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 24
|69
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|70
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|71
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20
|73
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|75
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|77
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
|78
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 21
|0:00:14
|79
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:15
|80
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal
|81
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|82
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|83
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:23
|85
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|86
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|87
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:48
|88
|Brian Bulgaç (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:54
|89
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:53
|90
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|0:02:30
|91
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:17
|92
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:08:10
|93
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|94
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|95
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|96
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|97
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|98
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|99
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|100
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
|101
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|102
|Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|103
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|104
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|105
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|106
|Joël Zangerle (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|107
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|108
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Arman Kamyshev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|118
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|119
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|120
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|121
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|122
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|124
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|125
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|126
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|127
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
|128
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|129
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|130
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|2
|3
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|2
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|22
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|20
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|18
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|16
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|15
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|13
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|11
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|12
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|9
|13
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|14
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|15
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|6
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|17
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|4
|18
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|19
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|2
|20
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|4:03:11
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|9
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|12
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|13
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|16
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|18
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|23
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|24
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|25
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|26
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|27
|Angélo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|30
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|31
|Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|32
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|33
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|34
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20
|36
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|39
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:15
|40
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|41
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|0:08:10
|42
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|43
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|45
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|46
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|47
|Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|48
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Arman Kamyshev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|54
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|55
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|56
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|57
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|58
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:09:33
|2
|Lotto-Soudal
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|12
|Unitedhealthcare
|13
|Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Mtn-Qhubeka
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:08:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:03:01
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:00:04
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|0:00:06
|4
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:00:07
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|0:00:08
|7
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|8
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:09
|9
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:10
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|11
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|13
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|16
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|17
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|20
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|22
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|23
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|24
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|25
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|27
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|31
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|32
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|33
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|35
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|36
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|37
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|38
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|39
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|40
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|41
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|43
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|45
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|46
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|48
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|49
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|50
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|51
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|52
|Angélo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|54
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|55
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|56
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 19
|57
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|59
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|60
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|61
|Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|62
|Fréderique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|65
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|66
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|67
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 24
|69
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|70
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|71
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20
|73
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|75
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|77
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
|78
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 21
|0:00:24
|79
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:25
|80
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal
|81
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|82
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|83
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:33
|85
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|86
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|87
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:58
|88
|Brian Bulgaç (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:01:04
|89
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:03
|90
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|0:02:40
|91
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:27
|92
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:08:20
|93
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|94
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|95
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|96
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|97
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|98
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|99
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|100
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
|101
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|102
|Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|103
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|104
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|105
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|106
|Joël Zangerle (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|107
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|108
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Arman Kamyshev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|118
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|119
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|120
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|121
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|122
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|124
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|125
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|126
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|127
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
|128
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|129
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|130
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|22
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|20
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|18
|5
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|18
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|16
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|13
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|11
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|12
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|9
|13
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|14
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|15
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|6
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|18
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|4
|19
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|20
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|2
|21
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|2
|22
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|2
|23
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|1
|24
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|4:03:08
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|0:00:01
|3
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:02
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:03
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|11
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|16
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|18
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|19
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|24
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|25
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|26
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|27
|Angélo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|30
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|31
|Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|32
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|33
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|34
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20
|36
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|39
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:18
|40
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|41
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|0:08:13
|42
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|43
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|45
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|46
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|47
|Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|48
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Arman Kamyshev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|54
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|55
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|56
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|57
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|58
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:09:33
|2
|Lotto-Soudal
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|12
|Unitedhealthcare
|13
|Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Mtn-Qhubeka
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:08:10
