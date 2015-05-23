Image 1 of 39 Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 1 of the 2015 World Ports Classic (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 39 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins World Ports Classic opener and takes the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 39 The peloton passes by another big shipping yard (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 39 Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana Pro Team) and Wouter Mol (Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke) in the breakaway (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 39 The peloton passes the shipping containers (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 39 Nacer Bouhanni riding over a section of pave (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 39 Cofidis and Lotto Soudal riding on the front of the peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 39 Wind farms are a common sight at the World Ports Classic (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 39 The peloton riding through Zeeland (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 39 Dieter Bouvry (Roubaix Lille Métropole) (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 39 Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) back stage after winning stage 1 (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 39 Marcel Kittel was 21st on his return to racing (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 39 The shoes of the stage 1 winner (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 39 Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) celebrates stage 1 victory (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 39 Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 39 Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) in the green jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 39 Rudy Barbier (Roubaix Lille Métropole) in the best young riders jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 39 The early stages of the race (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 39 The peloton passes over a sector of pave during the first stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 39 Brian Bulgaç (Team LottoNL - Jumbo) on bidon duty (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 39 Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) wins the first sprint point which will feature in this year's Tour de France (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 39 Joop Zoetemelk was the start of the stage today (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 39 Team Cofidis on the start line (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 39 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 39 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 39 The 2015 World Ports Classic gets underway (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 39 The race followed the coastline for the first part of the stage today (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 39 Andrea Guardini (Astana Pro Team) earlier in the day (Image credit: ASO) Image 29 of 39 The breakaway passes an old windmill (Image credit: ASO) Image 30 of 39 The fans came out for the first stage of the race (Image credit: ASO) Image 31 of 39 Andrea Guardini (Astana) cross the line first and takes the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 39 Andrea Guardini (Astana) is also leading the point classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 39 Borut Bozic sits up and celebrates his teammates stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 39 Borut Bozic celebrates teammate Andrea Guardini (Astana) winning stage 1 at World Ports Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 39 Andrea Guardini (Astana) puts on the overall leader's jersey at World Ports Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 39 Astana teammates congratulate Andrea Guardini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 39 Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates stage 1 win with his team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 39 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) was 21st on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 39 Andrea Guardini (Astana) gallops to the stage 1 victory in Antwerp (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the opening stage of the two-day World Ports Classic on Saturday in Antwerp. The Italian out sprinted Yauheni Hutarovich (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) and Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) to take the stage win.

Guardini's victory granted him the overall lead after the first of two stages, and the lead in the points classification. He heads into stage 2 with a four-second lead on Hutarovich and six seconds on Boeckmans.

The peloton took on a 195km stage from Rotterdam to Antwerp under a dreary day of misty rain and cooler temperatures. A four-man breakaway set off in the early kilometres of the race that included Ronan Van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam Join's-De Rijke), Andreas Stauff (MTN-Qhubeka), Raymond Kreder (Roompot) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and later joined by Babptiste Planckaert (Roubaix Lille Metropole). The five men managed to gain 3:50 minutes.

The sprinters' teams emerged at the front of the field to set a fierce pace, and because of the strong winds some riders, including Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), were caught out in the splits in the peloton.

The breakaway was reeled back in and late-race counter attacks came front Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) and Wouter Mol (Cyclingteam Join’s-De Rijke) but they weren't able to hold their 35-second lead all the way to the finish line, caught with just three kilometres to go.

Giant-Alpecin were the most dominant team to surface in the closing kilometres, for their sprinter Marcel Kittel, however, the day belonged to Guardini. Kittel finished the stage in 21st place, the first time he finished a race since stage 6 of the Tour of Qatar in February.

"I am happy with my restart here in the World Ports Classics. My legs were better than I expected upfront and I felt strong on the bike," Kittel said on his team's website. "Unfortunately, the final sprint wasn't as good as I hoped, but I was there and it's coming back."

The World Ports Classic will resume for the second and final stage, a 164km race from Antwerp back to Rotterdam on Sunday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:03:11 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 3 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 6 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 11 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 12 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 13 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 16 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 18 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 19 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 20 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 21 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 23 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 27 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 29 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 31 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 32 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 33 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 34 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 35 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 36 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 37 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 38 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 39 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 40 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 41 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 42 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 43 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 45 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 46 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 47 Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 48 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 49 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 50 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare 51 Angélo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 53 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 54 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 55 Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 56 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 19 57 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 59 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 60 Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 61 Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 62 Fréderique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 63 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 64 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 65 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 66 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 67 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 24 69 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 71 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20 73 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 75 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 77 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka 78 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 21 0:00:14 79 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:15 80 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal 81 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 82 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 83 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 84 Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:23 85 Ruslan Tleubayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 86 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 87 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:48 88 Brian Bulgaç (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:54 89 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:53 90 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 0:02:30 91 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:17 92 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:08:10 93 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25 94 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 95 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 96 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 97 Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 98 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 99 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 100 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23 101 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 102 Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 103 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 104 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 105 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 106 Joël Zangerle (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 107 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 108 Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 109 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Arman Kamyshev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 111 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 118 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 119 Kenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare 120 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 121 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 122 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 124 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 125 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 126 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 127 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka 128 Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 129 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 130 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement DNF Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 22

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 2 3 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 3 pts 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 22 3 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 20 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 18 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 16 6 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 15 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 13 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 11 11 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 12 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 9 13 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 14 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 15 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 6 16 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 17 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 4 18 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 19 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 2 20 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 4:03:11 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 8 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 9 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 12 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 13 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 15 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 16 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 17 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 18 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 19 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 23 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 24 Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 25 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 26 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 27 Angélo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 30 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 31 Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 32 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 33 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 34 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20 36 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 39 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:15 40 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 41 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25 0:08:10 42 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 43 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 45 Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 46 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 47 Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 48 Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 49 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Arman Kamyshev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 51 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 54 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 55 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 56 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 57 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 58 Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12:09:33 2 Lotto-Soudal 3 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 Roompot Oranje Peloton 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam 8 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 Roubaix Lille Metropole 11 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 12 Unitedhealthcare 13 Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 14 Team Europcar 15 Mtn-Qhubeka 16 Bora-Argon 18 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:08:10

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:03:01 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 0:00:04 3 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 0:00:06 4 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:00:07 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 0:00:08 7 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 8 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:09 9 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:10 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 11 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 13 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 15 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 16 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 17 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 20 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 22 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 23 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 24 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 25 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 27 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 31 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 32 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 33 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 34 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 35 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 36 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 37 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 38 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 39 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 40 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 41 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 42 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 43 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 45 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 46 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 47 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 48 Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 49 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 50 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 51 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare 52 Angélo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 54 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 55 Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 56 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 19 57 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 59 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 60 Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 61 Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 62 Fréderique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 63 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 64 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 65 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 66 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 67 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 24 69 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 71 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20 73 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 75 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 77 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka 78 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 21 0:00:24 79 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:25 80 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal 81 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 82 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 83 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 84 Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:33 85 Ruslan Tleubayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 86 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:47 87 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:58 88 Brian Bulgaç (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:01:04 89 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:03 90 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 0:02:40 91 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:27 92 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:08:20 93 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25 94 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 95 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 96 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 97 Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 98 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 99 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 100 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23 101 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 102 Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 103 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 104 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 105 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 106 Joël Zangerle (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 107 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 108 Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 109 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Arman Kamyshev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 111 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 118 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 119 Kenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare 120 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 121 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 122 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 124 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 125 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 126 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 127 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka 128 Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 129 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 130 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 22 3 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 20 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 18 5 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 18 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 16 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 13 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 11 11 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 12 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 9 13 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 14 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 15 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 6 16 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 17 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 18 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 4 19 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 20 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 2 21 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 2 22 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 2 23 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 1 24 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 4:03:08 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 0:00:01 3 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:02 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:03 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 9 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 11 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 16 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 18 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 19 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 24 Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 25 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 26 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 27 Angélo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 30 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 31 Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 32 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 33 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 34 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20 36 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 39 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:18 40 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:40 41 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25 0:08:13 42 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 43 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 45 Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 46 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 47 Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 48 Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 49 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Arman Kamyshev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 51 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 54 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 55 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 56 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 57 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 58 Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement