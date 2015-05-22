Trending

World Ports Classic past winners

Champions 2012-2014

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
2013Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2012Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

