Image 1 of 32 The Lotto Soudal team on the podium after claiming the overall win (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 32 Kris Boeckmans wins stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 32 Rudy Barbier (Roubaix Lille Métropole) was the best overall young rider (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 32 The peloton rides over a sector of pave during the stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 32 Wind farms were once again a feature of the stage today (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 32 Astana were riding to protect the overall lead of Andrea Guardini (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 32 Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) in the mix zone (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 32 UnitedHealthcare on the front of the peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 32 Jetse Bol (Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke) (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 32 Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) wins stage 2 of the World Ports Classic (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 32 Yauheni Hutarovich (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 32 Yauheni Hutarovich (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) after the second stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 32 Thumbs up from Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 32 Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) won stage 2 of the race (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 32 Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) won the 2015 World Ports Classic (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 32 Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) also won the points classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 32 Marcel Kittel sitting in the middle of the bunch (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 32 The fans came out today with nice sunny skies making it an easy decision to do so (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 32 The peloton about to roll out from Antwerp (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 32 Andrea Guardini (Astana) smiling on the start line (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 32 Rasmus Christian Quaade's (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) moustache is easy to spot in the peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 32 Geoffrey Soupe's tattoo on show (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 32 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 32 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wearing the leader's jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 32 The riders wait on the start line for the stage to get underway (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 32 The jersey leaders roll out for stage 2 (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 32 Kittel was a favourite with these fans (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 32 Stage 2 gets underway (Image credit: ASO) Image 29 of 32 Local riders show their support for the peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 30 of 32 Rudy Barbier (Roubaix Lille Métropole) drops back for a chat (Image credit: ASO) Image 31 of 32 Kris Boeckmans takes the overall classification along with the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 32 Kris Boekmans is congratulated by his teammate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) won the crash-marred final stage 2 and the overall title at the World Ports Classic in Rotterdam on Sunday. The Belgian sprinter stormed to the finish line ahead of two Italians Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) in the bunch sprint. The previous day's stage winner Andrea Guardini (Astana) finished the 35th place on the day, 15 seconds back.

Guardini started the final stage in the overall leader's jersey after winning stage 1, however, Boeckmans victory bumped him up to the top step on the podium in the overall classification upon the conclusion of the two-day race. He won by 11 seconds over both Napolitano in second and Yauheni Hutarovich (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) in third.

"I had a flat tyre in the finale, but could soon take back my place in the front of the bunch," Boeckmans said of the finale. "With four kilometres to go there was a crash and Guardini got held up after he had had a puncture as well. It was over for him. It was only a small group that was in front. Tiesj Benoot, Marcel Sieberg, Jürgen Roelandts and I were in it. Jens Debusschere would have been our sprinter for today, but he had crashed, so it was up to me. The guys did a perfect job. I waited long enough, started sprinting with 150 metres to go and won. I have eight victories at this moment, that's wonderful."

The final stage, 164km from Antwerp to Rotterdam, began with six riders making their way off the front of the field; Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Claanderen-Baloise), Tim De Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare), Alex Kirsch (Cult Energy Pro Cycling), Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam) and Jetse Bol (Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke).

However, the move was controlled by the chasing Astana team for their overall race leader Guardini. The Italian had an untimely flat tire with 10km to go, however, and his team stopped their lead-out train in order to help. This allowed other teams with strong sprinters to take control of the front of the peloton.

What was on track to be a standard bunch sprint to the finish line, took on more bad luck, as a crash took place with three kilometres to go after MTN-Qhubeka's Matt Goss collided with the wheel in front of him.

"The crash today was my fault," Goss said. "I looked back for two seconds to see where my team were and the guys in front me moved across the road at the same point. I clipped the wheel in front of me without even seeing it and I we went down. I am sorry to all the guys that also came down with me and I really hope they are all okay."

A small group managed to get through the crash site and sprint to the finish line, including stage winner Boeckmans, runner-up Napolitano and third placed Bazzana.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 3:29:54 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 9 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 10 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 12 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 14 Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 16 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:06 17 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 18 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:08 19 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 20 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 21 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:10 22 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 23 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 25 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 26 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 27 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 29 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 30 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 31 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:15 32 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 34 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal 35 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 36 Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 37 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 38 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 40 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 41 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 42 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 43 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 19 0:00:44 44 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Joël Zangerle (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:09 46 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:19 47 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:38 48 Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:01:47 49 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 50 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 51 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 52 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 53 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 54 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 55 Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 56 Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka 57 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 24 58 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 21 0:01:53 59 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 60 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:01 61 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 62 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 63 Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 64 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 65 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 66 Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 67 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare 68 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 69 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 70 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 71 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 72 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 73 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 74 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 75 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 76 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 77 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 78 Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 79 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 82 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:30 84 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:35 85 Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 0:02:53 86 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:02:57 87 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 88 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 89 Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 90 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20 0:03:05 91 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:25 92 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo DNF Kenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare DNF Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 3 pts 2 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 2 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 25 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 20 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 8 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 13 9 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 12 10 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 11 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 10 12 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 9 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 8 14 Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 7 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 6 16 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 17 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 4

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3:29:54 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 5 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:06 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:08 9 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 10 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:10 11 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 12 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 13 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 15 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 16 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 17 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:15 18 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 20 Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:33 21 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 22 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 23 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 24 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 26 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:38 27 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:01:47

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto-Soudal 10:29:42 2 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:00:08 3 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:18 4 Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:26 5 Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:43 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 7 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:16 8 Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 0:02:05 9 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:03:34

Final general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 7:32:48 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:11 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:00:12 5 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:13 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 0:00:15 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:17 8 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 11 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 13 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 14 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:23 15 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 16 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:24 17 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:25 18 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 19 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 21 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:26 22 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:27 23 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 24 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 26 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:32 28 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 31 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal 0:00:47 32 Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:48 33 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:50 34 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 35 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 36 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 37 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:01 39 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 19 40 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:05 41 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:36 42 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:55 43 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 0:02:04 44 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 45 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 46 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 47 Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 48 Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 49 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 50 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 24 51 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 0:02:18 52 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 53 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare 54 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 55 Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 56 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 57 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 59 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 21 0:02:24 61 Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:27 62 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:33 63 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 64 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 65 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 66 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:03:14 67 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20 0:03:22 68 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:19 69 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 0:04:48 70 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 0:08:37 71 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 72 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:42 73 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:09:00 74 Joël Zangerle (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:09:36 75 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 0:10:14 76 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 0:10:20 77 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:10:28 78 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 79 Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 80 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 81 Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 82 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 83 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 87 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 88 Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 0:11:20 89 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:11:24 90 Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team 91 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 92 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:52

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 48 pts 2 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 33 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement 29 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 9 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 20 10 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 18 11 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 12 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 16 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 16 14 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 13 15 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 13 16 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 12 17 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 10 18 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 19 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 9 20 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 9 21 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 8 22 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 8 23 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 24 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 6 25 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 26 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 4 27 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 4 28 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 29 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 30 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke 2 31 Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 32 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 1 33 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 1 34 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 7:33:00 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 0:00:03 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:05 4 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 6 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:11 8 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:13 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:14 11 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:15 12 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 13 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 15 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:20 17 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:36 19 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:38 20 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 21 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 22 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:49 23 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:43 24 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:01:52 25 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:08:25 26 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:30 27 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:08:48