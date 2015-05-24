Trending

Boeckmans wins World Ports Classic overall title

Belgian sprinter takes final stage 2 in Rotterdam

The Lotto Soudal team on the podium after claiming the overall win

Kris Boeckmans wins stage 2

Rudy Barbier (Roubaix Lille Métropole) was the best overall young rider

The peloton rides over a sector of pave during the stage

Wind farms were once again a feature of the stage today

Astana were riding to protect the overall lead of Andrea Guardini

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) in the mix zone

UnitedHealthcare on the front of the peloton

Jetse Bol (Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke)

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) wins stage 2 of the World Ports Classic

Yauheni Hutarovich (Bretagne - Séché Environnement)

Yauheni Hutarovich (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) after the second stage

Thumbs up from Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal)

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) won stage 2 of the race

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) won the 2015 World Ports Classic

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) also won the points classification

Marcel Kittel sitting in the middle of the bunch

The fans came out today with nice sunny skies making it an easy decision to do so

The peloton about to roll out from Antwerp

Andrea Guardini (Astana) smiling on the start line

Rasmus Christian Quaade's (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) moustache is easy to spot in the peloton

Geoffrey Soupe's tattoo on show

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wearing the leader's jersey

The riders wait on the start line for the stage to get underway

The jersey leaders roll out for stage 2

Kittel was a favourite with these fans

Stage 2 gets underway

Local riders show their support for the peloton

Rudy Barbier (Roubaix Lille Métropole) drops back for a chat

Kris Boeckmans takes the overall classification along with the stage

Kris Boekmans is congratulated by his teammate

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) won the crash-marred final stage 2 and the overall title at the World Ports Classic in Rotterdam on Sunday. The Belgian sprinter stormed to the finish line ahead of two Italians Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) in the bunch sprint. The previous day's stage winner Andrea Guardini (Astana) finished the 35th place on the day, 15 seconds back.

Guardini started the final stage in the overall leader's jersey after winning stage 1, however, Boeckmans victory bumped him up to the top step on the podium in the overall classification upon the conclusion of the two-day race. He won by 11 seconds over both Napolitano in second and Yauheni Hutarovich (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) in third.

"I had a flat tyre in the finale, but could soon take back my place in the front of the bunch," Boeckmans said of the finale. "With four kilometres to go there was a crash and Guardini got held up after he had had a puncture as well. It was over for him. It was only a small group that was in front. Tiesj Benoot, Marcel Sieberg, Jürgen Roelandts and I were in it. Jens Debusschere would have been our sprinter for today, but he had crashed, so it was up to me. The guys did a perfect job. I waited long enough, started sprinting with 150 metres to go and won. I have eight victories at this moment, that's wonderful."

The final stage, 164km from Antwerp to Rotterdam, began with six riders making their way off the front of the field; Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Claanderen-Baloise), Tim De Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare), Alex Kirsch (Cult Energy Pro Cycling), Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam) and Jetse Bol (Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke).

However, the move was controlled by the chasing Astana team for their overall race leader Guardini. The Italian had an untimely flat tire with 10km to go, however, and his team stopped their lead-out train in order to help. This allowed other teams with strong sprinters to take control of the front of the peloton.

What was on track to be a standard bunch sprint to the finish line, took on more bad luck, as a crash took place with three kilometres to go after MTN-Qhubeka's Matt Goss collided with the wheel in front of him. 

"The crash today was my fault," Goss said. "I looked back for two seconds to see where my team were and the guys in front me moved across the road at the same point. I clipped the wheel in front of me without even seeing it and I we went down. I am sorry to all the guys that also came down with me and I really hope they are all okay."

A small group managed to get through the crash site and sprint to the finish line, including stage winner Boeckmans, runner-up Napolitano and third placed Bazzana.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal3:29:54
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
9Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
10Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
12Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
14Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
16Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:00:06
17Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:08
19Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
20Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
21Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:10
22Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
23Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
25Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
26Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
27Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
29Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
30Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
31Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:15
32Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
34Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal
35Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
36Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
37Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
38Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
39Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
40Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
41Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
42Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
43Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 190:00:44
44Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Joël Zangerle (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:09
46Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:19
47Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:38
48Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:47
49Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
50Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
51Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
52Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
53Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
54Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
55Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
56Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka
57Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 24
58Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 210:01:53
59Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
60Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:01
61Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
62Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
63Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
64Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
66Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
67Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
68Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
69Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
70Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
71Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
72Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
73Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
74Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
75Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
76Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
77Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
78Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
79Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
80Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
81Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
82Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:30
84Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:35
85Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke0:02:53
86Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:57
87Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
88Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
89Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
90Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 200:03:05
91Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:25
92Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
DNFKenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal3pts
2Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole2
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal25pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare20
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin18
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise14
8Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole13
9Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo12
10Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam11
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka10
12Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo9
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal8
14Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement7
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal6
16Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185
17Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton4

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:29:54
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
5Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:00:06
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:08
9Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
10Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:10
11Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
12Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
13Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
17Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:15
18Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
20Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:33
21Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
22Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
23Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
24Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
26Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:38
27Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:47

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto-Soudal10:29:42
2Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:08
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:18
4Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:26
5Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam0:00:43
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
7Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:16
8Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke0:02:05
9Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:34

Final general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal7:32:48
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:11
3Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:00:12
5Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:00:13
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal0:00:15
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:17
8Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
11Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
13Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
14Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:00:23
15Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:24
17Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:00:25
18Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
19Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
21Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:26
22Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:27
23Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
24Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
26Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:32
28Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
31Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal0:00:47
32Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:48
33Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:50
34Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
35Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
36Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
37Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
38Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:01
39Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 19
40Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:05
41Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:36
42Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:55
43Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:02:04
44Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
45Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
46Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
47Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
48Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
49Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
50Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 24
51Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare0:02:18
52Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
53Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
54Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
55Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
56Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
57Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
59Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 210:02:24
61Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:27
62Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:33
63Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
64Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
65Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:52
66Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:03:14
67Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 200:03:22
68Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:19
69Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal0:04:48
70Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:08:37
71Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
72Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:42
73Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:00
74Joël Zangerle (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:09:36
75Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:10:14
76Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto-Soudal0:10:20
77Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:28
78Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
79Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
80Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
81Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
82Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
83Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
85Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
86Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
87Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
88Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke0:11:20
89Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:11:24
90Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
91Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
92Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:52

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal48pts
2Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole33
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert30
4Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement29
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise28
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert27
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team26
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits21
9Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare20
10Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo18
11Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin18
12Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1816
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton16
14Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam13
15Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka13
16Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo12
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka10
18Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling10
19Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo9
20Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam9
21Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal8
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal8
23Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
24Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke6
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
26Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton4
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal4
28Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
29Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
30Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke2
31Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
32Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton1
33Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare1
34Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole7:33:00
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal0:00:03
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:05
4Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
6Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:00:11
8Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:00:13
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:14
11Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:15
12Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
15Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:20
17Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:36
19Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:38
20Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
21Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:49
23Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:43
24Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:52
25Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:08:25
26Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:30
27Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:08:48

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal22:39:15
2Team Lottonl-Jumbo0:00:08
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:18
4Team Roompot0:00:26
5Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam0:00:43
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
7Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:16
8Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke0:02:05
9Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:34

 

