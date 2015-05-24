Boeckmans wins World Ports Classic overall title
Belgian sprinter takes final stage 2 in Rotterdam
Stage 2: Antwerp - Rotterdam
Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) won the crash-marred final stage 2 and the overall title at the World Ports Classic in Rotterdam on Sunday. The Belgian sprinter stormed to the finish line ahead of two Italians Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) in the bunch sprint. The previous day's stage winner Andrea Guardini (Astana) finished the 35th place on the day, 15 seconds back.
Guardini started the final stage in the overall leader's jersey after winning stage 1, however, Boeckmans victory bumped him up to the top step on the podium in the overall classification upon the conclusion of the two-day race. He won by 11 seconds over both Napolitano in second and Yauheni Hutarovich (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) in third.
"I had a flat tyre in the finale, but could soon take back my place in the front of the bunch," Boeckmans said of the finale. "With four kilometres to go there was a crash and Guardini got held up after he had had a puncture as well. It was over for him. It was only a small group that was in front. Tiesj Benoot, Marcel Sieberg, Jürgen Roelandts and I were in it. Jens Debusschere would have been our sprinter for today, but he had crashed, so it was up to me. The guys did a perfect job. I waited long enough, started sprinting with 150 metres to go and won. I have eight victories at this moment, that's wonderful."
The final stage, 164km from Antwerp to Rotterdam, began with six riders making their way off the front of the field; Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Claanderen-Baloise), Tim De Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare), Alex Kirsch (Cult Energy Pro Cycling), Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam) and Jetse Bol (Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke).
However, the move was controlled by the chasing Astana team for their overall race leader Guardini. The Italian had an untimely flat tire with 10km to go, however, and his team stopped their lead-out train in order to help. This allowed other teams with strong sprinters to take control of the front of the peloton.
What was on track to be a standard bunch sprint to the finish line, took on more bad luck, as a crash took place with three kilometres to go after MTN-Qhubeka's Matt Goss collided with the wheel in front of him.
"The crash today was my fault," Goss said. "I looked back for two seconds to see where my team were and the guys in front me moved across the road at the same point. I clipped the wheel in front of me without even seeing it and I we went down. I am sorry to all the guys that also came down with me and I really hope they are all okay."
A small group managed to get through the crash site and sprint to the finish line, including stage winner Boeckmans, runner-up Napolitano and third placed Bazzana.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|3:29:54
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|4
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|9
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|10
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|12
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|16
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:06
|17
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|18
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:08
|19
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|20
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|21
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:10
|22
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|23
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|25
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|26
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|27
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|29
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|30
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|31
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:15
|32
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|34
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal
|35
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|36
|Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|37
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|38
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|40
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|41
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|42
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|43
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 19
|0:00:44
|44
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Joël Zangerle (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|46
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:19
|47
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:38
|48
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:47
|49
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|50
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|51
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|52
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|53
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|54
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|55
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|56
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka
|57
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 24
|58
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 21
|0:01:53
|59
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|60
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:01
|61
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|62
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|63
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|64
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|66
|Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|67
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|68
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|69
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|70
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|71
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|72
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|73
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|74
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|75
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|76
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|77
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|78
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|79
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|82
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:30
|84
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:35
|85
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|0:02:53
|86
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:02:57
|87
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|88
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|89
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20
|0:03:05
|91
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:25
|92
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|DNF
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|2
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|25
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|20
|4
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|8
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|13
|9
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|12
|10
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|11
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|10
|12
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|9
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|8
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|7
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|6
|16
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|17
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:29:54
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|5
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:06
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:08
|9
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|10
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:10
|11
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|12
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|13
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|16
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|17
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:15
|18
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|20
|Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|21
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|23
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|24
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|26
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:38
|27
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto-Soudal
|10:29:42
|2
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:08
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:18
|4
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:26
|5
|Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:43
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|7
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:16
|8
|Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|0:02:05
|9
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|7:32:48
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:11
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:00:12
|5
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:13
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|0:00:15
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:17
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|13
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|14
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:23
|15
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:24
|17
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:25
|18
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|19
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|21
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:26
|22
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:27
|23
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|24
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|26
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:32
|28
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|31
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Soudal
|0:00:47
|32
|Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|33
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:50
|34
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|35
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|36
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|37
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:01
|39
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 19
|40
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:05
|41
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:36
|42
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:55
|43
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:02:04
|44
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|45
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|46
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|47
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|48
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|49
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|50
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 24
|51
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:18
|52
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|53
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|54
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|55
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|56
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|57
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|59
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 21
|0:02:24
|61
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:27
|62
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:33
|63
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|64
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|65
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|66
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:03:14
|67
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 20
|0:03:22
|68
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:19
|69
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|0:04:48
|70
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:08:37
|71
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|72
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:42
|73
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:00
|74
|Joël Zangerle (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:09:36
|75
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:10:14
|76
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|0:10:20
|77
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:28
|78
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|79
|Frederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|80
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|81
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|82
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|83
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|87
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|88
|Jordi Talen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|0:11:20
|89
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:11:24
|90
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Ast) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|92
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|48
|pts
|2
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|33
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (BLr) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|29
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|9
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|20
|10
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|18
|11
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|13
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|16
|14
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|13
|15
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|13
|16
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|12
|17
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|10
|18
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|19
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|9
|20
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|9
|21
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|8
|22
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|8
|23
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|24
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|6
|25
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|26
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|4
|27
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|4
|28
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|29
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|30
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|2
|31
|Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|32
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|1
|33
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|1
|34
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|7:33:00
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|0:00:03
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:05
|4
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|6
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:11
|8
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:13
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:14
|11
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:15
|12
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|13
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|15
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:20
|17
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Alex Kirsch (Ned) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|19
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:38
|20
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|21
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:49
|23
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:43
|24
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:52
|25
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:08:25
|26
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:30
|27
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:08:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|22:39:15
|2
|Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:00:08
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:18
|4
|Team Roompot
|0:00:26
|5
|Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:43
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|7
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:16
|8
|Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|0:02:05
|9
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:34
