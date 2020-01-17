Spratt wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under
Australian champion takes race lead after decisive breakaway
Stage 2: Murray Bridge - Birdwood
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is the new leader of the Women's Tour Down Under after winning stage 2 to Birdwood.
Spratt was part of a key breakaway that formed on the late climbs and then beat Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) to take the stage.
More to follow.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:04:27
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:02
|5
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:00:13
|6
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:00:15
|7
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA Australia
|0:00:18
|8
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|9
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6:21:19
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:04
|3
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|4
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:12
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling
|0:00:21
|6
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:00:23
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|8
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:00:25
|9
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:00:27
|10
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Spratt wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down UnderAustralian champion takes race lead after decisive breakaway
-
Green Mountain again to be decisive stage in Tour of OmanOrganisers announce 911km route for 2020 edition
-
2020 Tour Down Under training - GalleryThe stars begin to align in Adelaide ahead of next week's WorldTour opener
-
Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal confirmed leaders for the Tour de France'Froome craving that big fifth win' says Brailsford
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy