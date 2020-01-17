Spratt wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under

Amanda Spratt of Mitchelton-Scott wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is the new leader of the Women's Tour Down Under after winning stage 2 to Birdwood.

Spratt was part of a key breakaway that formed on the late climbs and then beat Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) to take the stage.

Brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:04:27 2 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:02 5 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:00:13 6 Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:00:15 7 Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA Australia 0:00:18 8 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 9 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 10 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb