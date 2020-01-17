Trending

Spratt wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under

Australian champion takes race lead after decisive breakaway

Stage 2: Murray Bridge - Birdwood

Amanda Spratt of Mitchelton-Scott wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under
Amanda Spratt of Mitchelton-Scott wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)
Amanda Spratt of Mitchelton-Scott won stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under

Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) and Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) where in the decisive break on stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under

Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) and Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) where in the decisive break on stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under

Chloe Hosking finished in the pack and so lost the race lead

Amanda Spratt heads to victory at the Women's Tour Down Under

Amanda Spratt hits the line of stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under and took the race lead

Mitchelton-Scott went on the attack in the finale of stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under

The speed was high on day 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under

There were echelons on stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under

Chloe Hosking started the stage in the in the leader's jersey

A kangaroo waves the Australia flag

The Women's Tour Down Under peloton on the Murray Bridge

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is the new leader of the Women's Tour Down Under after winning stage 2 to Birdwood. 

Spratt was part of a key breakaway that formed on the late climbs and then beat Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) to take the stage. 

More to follow.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:04:27
2Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
3Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
4Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:02
5Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:00:13
6Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:00:15
7Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA Australia 0:00:18
8Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
9Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6:21:19
2Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04
3Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:05
4Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:12
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling 0:00:21
6Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:00:23
7Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 0:00:24
8Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:00:25
9Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:00:27
10Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:28

