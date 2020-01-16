Hosking wins stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under
Australian sprinter gets better of Hentalla and Raynolds in Macclesfield
Chloe Hosking (Rally Cycling) used her sprinting skills and fast finish to win the opening stage of the Women's Tour Down Under in Macclesfield on Thursday.
She ensured she was perfectly placed on the wheels in the two late left-hand turns and then came off Trek-Segafredo rider Lotta Henttala's wheel to win by several bike lengths. Matilda Raynolds (Specialized Women's Cycling) was third.
Thanks to her victory, Hosking is the first race leader and will wear the ochre-coloured leader's jersey on stage 2 on Friday.
Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was the last to survive of the break of the day but was caught in the final kilometre of the 116km stage.
"It feels great to win and now I'm trading one orange jersey for another," Hosking said, going on to explain her sprint strategy.
"It means a lot that the team has come over here to support me and the girls were incredible today. I'm really pleased that I can already give them back a UCI win and a great start of the year for Rally Cycling.
"We were committed to the sprint for me. I asked the girls to keep me out of trouble leading into the last 15km and then get me into this quite technical section with a 1.5km to go at the front. I knew I was going to use them early, so then I'd jump trains, and that's exactly what we did. We really executed the plan today."
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling
|3:17:02
|2
|Lotta Hentalla (Fin) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|7
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|10
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-Sram
Hosking wins stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down UnderAustralian sprinter gets better of Hentalla and Raynolds in Macclesfield
