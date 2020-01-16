Hosking wins stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 7 Thumbs up from Chloe Hosking after winning stage 1 of the 2020 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 7 Chloe Hosking sits in the peloton alongside US national champion Ruth Winder at the 2020 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 7 Chloe Hosking on the podium at the 2020 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 7 Chloe Hosking won stage 1 of the 2020 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 7 Chloe Hosking wears the leader's ochre jersey at the 2020 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 7 Chlow Hosking punches the air after winning stage 1 of the 2020 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty IMages) Image 7 of 7 Chlow Hosking wins stage 1 of the 2020 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty IMages)

Chloe Hosking (Rally Cycling) used her sprinting skills and fast finish to win the opening stage of the Women's Tour Down Under in Macclesfield on Thursday.

She ensured she was perfectly placed on the wheels in the two late left-hand turns and then came off Trek-Segafredo rider Lotta Henttala's wheel to win by several bike lengths. Matilda Raynolds (Specialized Women's Cycling) was third.

Thanks to her victory, Hosking is the first race leader and will wear the ochre-coloured leader's jersey on stage 2 on Friday.

Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was the last to survive of the break of the day but was caught in the final kilometre of the 116km stage.

"It feels great to win and now I'm trading one orange jersey for another," Hosking said, going on to explain her sprint strategy.

"It means a lot that the team has come over here to support me and the girls were incredible today. I'm really pleased that I can already give them back a UCI win and a great start of the year for Rally Cycling.

"We were committed to the sprint for me. I asked the girls to keep me out of trouble leading into the last 15km and then get me into this quite technical section with a 1.5km to go at the front. I knew I was going to use them early, so then I'd jump trains, and that's exactly what we did. We really executed the plan today."

More to follow.