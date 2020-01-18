Winder takes stage 3 and race lead at Women's Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 11 Ruth Winder wins stage 3 of the Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 The peloton rolls out for stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 Stage 3 of the Women's Tour Down Under passed through an area hit by recent bush fires (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 The Mitchelton-Scott team worked hard to protect Amanda Spratt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 The peloton rides past a fire-hit building (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 Amanda Spratt sits behind her Mitchelton-Scott teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) crashed and was distanced on the dirt roads (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 The dirt roads shook up the Women's Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 Leigh-Ann Ganzar (Rally Cycling) made a late solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 11 Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) kicks to the line (Image credit: Getty Images)

US national champion Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) is threatening to break Mitchelton-Scott's domination of the Women’s Tour Down Under after taking the third stage uphill sprint win ahead of Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) and Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank).

The stage winner's ten-second time bonus put Winder in the leaders ochre jersey, after former leader and three-time winner Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) finished the stage in tenth place.

Lippert and Spratt are now both sitting seven seconds back from Winder in the overall.

It is a small margin and there are nineteen seconds of time bonuses up for grabs during Sunday's final criterium stage but it is going to be a big task for anyone to now take the jersey from Winder.

“I’ll have to put some sprinter legs on,” said Winder after the stage. “We also have Lotta (Henttala) who is a super fast sprinter, she got second on the first stage, and we will be looking to see if we can get her on the podium again.”

If Winder can hold onto the lead, it’ll be the first time in the five years that the Women's Tour Down Under has been UCI ranked that home team Mitchelton-Scott hasn’t taken the win.

They fought hard to defend the four second lead which three-time winner Spratt had carved out on Friday but the constant attacks which the team chased took a toll, leaving the Australian rider with little support in the finale and in a less than ideal position on the run into the line.

Brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2:51:16 2 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling 6 Anastasiia Chursina (Slo) Ale BTC Ljubljana 7 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram 8 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott