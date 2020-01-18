Winder takes stage 3 and race lead at Women's Tour Down Under
US champion takes race lead from Spratt thanks to time bonus
Stage 3: Nairne - Stirling
US national champion Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) is threatening to break Mitchelton-Scott's domination of the Women’s Tour Down Under after taking the third stage uphill sprint win ahead of Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) and Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank).
The stage winner's ten-second time bonus put Winder in the leaders ochre jersey, after former leader and three-time winner Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) finished the stage in tenth place.
Lippert and Spratt are now both sitting seven seconds back from Winder in the overall.
It is a small margin and there are nineteen seconds of time bonuses up for grabs during Sunday's final criterium stage but it is going to be a big task for anyone to now take the jersey from Winder.
“I’ll have to put some sprinter legs on,” said Winder after the stage. “We also have Lotta (Henttala) who is a super fast sprinter, she got second on the first stage, and we will be looking to see if we can get her on the podium again.”
If Winder can hold onto the lead, it’ll be the first time in the five years that the Women's Tour Down Under has been UCI ranked that home team Mitchelton-Scott hasn’t taken the win.
They fought hard to defend the four second lead which three-time winner Spratt had carved out on Friday but the constant attacks which the team chased took a toll, leaving the Australian rider with little support in the finale and in a less than ideal position on the run into the line.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2:51:16
|2
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling
|6
|Anastasiia Chursina (Slo) Ale BTC Ljubljana
|7
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|9:12:26
|2
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling
|0:00:30
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|6
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:00:34
|7
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:00:36
|9
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:37
|10
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram
