Ratto wins Winston-Salem Classic
Cylance Pro Cycling finishes one-two with Scandolara second in USA Pro Road Tour event
Elite Women: -
Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling) soloed to the win Monday at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, the 10th event of USA Cycling's 2016 Pro Road Tour.
Ratto gave Cylance its first UCI victory of the season thanks to a well-timed and tenacious attack. The 22-year-old blasted away from a reduced peloton on the final lap, and soloed to the victory with plenty of room to celebrate ahead of a small group sprinting behind her. Cylance teammate Valentina Scandolara won the dash for second place over Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare).
Just as in the US Pro road races two days earlier, the short, undulating, and technical circuit in the center of Winston-Salem proved to be a race of attrition. The field was whittled down by the halfway point to a front group of under 30 riders, with only two dozen making the front group as they rolled through the line with one lap to go. Ratto was well positioned near the front, and made her move with just over 10km to go, quickly opening up a half minute gap.
UnitedHealthcare put in a big effort to bring Ratto bank for Rivera, with Rally Cycling was also pitching in for their sprinter Erica Allar. Their effort was not enough to reel in the feisty Ratto, who was the bronze medalist at the World Championships in 2013.
"We planned to do a hard race, and I had my teammates working for me, setting a good pace on every climb," Ratto said. "We took two laps to go very fast, and I saw the peloton was splitting. And then I saw they were sitting up - and I thought it was the right time because they were tired and I still have some energy. I believed in what I was doing, and I wanted to thank my team as much as possible, so I continued hard in the last kilometer."
"The course was hard, but it depends on the way you approach it. Today we kept a really high speed all race long, and with the heat it was even harder. But there a lot of places where the peloton can get back together. It's a matter of continuing to survive, and keeping going, and picking the right moment to go like I did."
The victory is Ratto's first since winning the Giro dell'Emilia in 2014.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2:38:49
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|Alison Jackson (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|7
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Pro Cycling
|8
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|10
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|11
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:00:12
|12
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|13
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:20
|14
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|15
|Jessica Corrin Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
|16
|Janelle Cole (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|17
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|18
|Samantha Schneider (USA) IS Corp p/b Smart Choice MRI
|0:00:21
|19
|Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|20
|Irene Ossala (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:00:26
|21
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:27
|22
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|23
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|0:00:29
|24
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:00:32
|25
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:39
|26
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:42
|27
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|28
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|29
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|0:01:04
|31
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|32
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|33
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:26
|34
|Tina Pic (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Pro Cycling
|0:04:56
|35
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|36
|Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|38
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:04:57
|39
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Orthocarolina Winston)
|40
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:10
|41
|Jessica Mundy (Aus )Fearless Femme Racing
|0:08:28
|42
|Debbie Milne (USA) Stradelli Papa John's
|43
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:11:11
|44
|Adriana Luz Tovar (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:11:12
|45
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|46
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|47
|Katherine Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|48
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|49
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's Notubes
|0:11:45
|50
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:11:46
|51
|Lorena Vargas (Col) Colombian National Team
|52
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:11:56
|53
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:57
|54
|Yussely Mendivil Soto (Mex) IS Corp p/b Smart Choice MRI
|55
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|56
|Kristen Lassaso (USA) Stradelli Papa John's
|0:12:00
|57
|Holly Breck (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:12:06
|58
|Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Pro Cycling
|60
|Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|61
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:12:11
|62
|Allison Arensman (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:12:23
|DNF
|Hannah Arensman (USA) Stradelli Papa John's
|DNF
|Justine Clift (Can) Orthocarolina Winston
|DNF
|Natalia Franco (Col) Colombian National Team
|DNF
|Katherine Shields (USA) Orthocarolina Winston
|DNF
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Manuela Escobar (Col) Colombian National Team
|DNF
|Madison Kelly (USA) Stradelli Papa John's
|DNF
|Clio Dinan (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's Notubes
|DNF
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|DNF
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|DNF
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Skylar Schneider (USA) IS Corp p/b Smart Choice MRI
|DNF
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi
|DNF
|Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
|DNF
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Payten Maness (USA) IS Corp p/b Smart Choice MRI
|DNF
|Luciene Ferreira Da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|DNF
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Jessica Parra (Col) Colombian National Team
|DNF
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
|DNF
|Josie Talbot (Aus) IS Corp p/b Smart Choice MRI
|DNF
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christina Gokey Smith (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Lexie Millard (USA) IS Corp p/b Smart Choice MRI
|DNF
|Cynthia Frazier (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's Notubes
|DNF
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|DNF
|Ana Sanabria Cristina (Col) Colombian National Team
|DNF
|Arden Stelly (USA) Orthocarolina Winston
|DNF
|Tate Devlin (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's Notubes
|DNF
|Kristen Arnold (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's Notubes
|DNF
|Kendelle Hodges (AUS) Fearless Femme Racing
|DNF
|Elle Anderson (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Sara Tussey (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Amy Floyd (USA) Orthocarolina Winston
|DNS
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's Notubes
