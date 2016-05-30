Ryan Roth wins Winston-Salem Classic
Silber rider tops Marcotte, Huffman
Elite Men: -
Ryan Roth (Silber) took a hard fought win in punishingly hot and humid conditions on the final day of a week-long festival of racing in Winston-Salem.
Roth won by a wheel over Eric Marcotte (Jamis), and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) from a five-man escape.
"The team has been super consistent all year," Roth said at the finish. "But we haven’t had a proper cross-the-line-first win, so that’s what we were shooting for."
The 14-lap race was dominated by a 10-man breakaway that escaped early, containing Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare), Tom Soladay (Rally Cycling), Benjamin Perry (Silber), Orlando Garibay (Cylance-InCycle), Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly), Chris Horner (Lupus), Jon Hornbeck and Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel), Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor), Dan Craven (Cycling Academy Team).
The gap was kept in check almost single-handedly by Amore & Vita, but when it got close, attacks flew from the peloton, splintering the bunch into several groups.
With five laps to go, a large chase group made their way to the leaders, with Amore & Vita distanced. Attacks by Rally and UnitedHealthcare re-fractured the large front peloton, leaving a new breakaway up the road.
That group included Rally's Tom Zirbel and Evan Huffman, Marcotte, Langlois, Canola, Roth, and Rob Squire (Holowesko-Citadel) brought to just 20 seconds at two laps to go by Lupus, but their advantage would soon balloon to nearly a minute at the last feed zone.
"I tried to use as little as possible in the first part of the race and let my teammates carry that load for me," Roth said of his timely move to the front. "I didn’t feel great, but I told myself no one was feeling good in this kind of weather, so just deal with it, put it out of my mind and focus on the race."
Josh Berry (Jelly Belly) sparked a split from the peloton on the penultimate lap, pulling Robin Carpenter and Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel), Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) briefly away, but the peloton sensed the danger and quickly brought those chasers back. Meanwhile, up the road, Langlois attacked the break on the main climb, opening up a 10 second lead.
The Canadian was brought back on the last lap, but the cooperation had completely dissolved in the lead group. The last 10k were a bare-knuckle street brawl, with each rider launching at least one attack, but Langlois' second move with 5km to go was the only one that looked able to stick.
When the chasers relied solely on a fading Zirbel to try to reel in Langlois, their fate was almost sealed. But an attack by Canola erased the gap before the final climb.
Marcotte was the fast man to watch in the group, but he chose the wrong rider to mark on the final 100m, and when Roth went, the Jamis rider hesitated before finally opening up his sprint, a fraction of a second too late.
"Ryan is very experienced," said Silber team director Gord Fraser. "He’s our leader for a reason, and he’s lethal when he gets a chance to win a race. He got tailed off a little bit on the very last climb, but he was able to manage his bullets and come back to the lead three and then take that sprint. I like to see that initiative. You can kind of die by trying leading out a sprint, but it’s kind of like buying a ticket for the lottery, and thankfully that number was good today."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4:09:48
|2
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:01
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|6
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:06
|7
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|9
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|10
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|11
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|12
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:08
|13
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:19
|14
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:00:24
|15
|Jacob Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|16
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|17
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|18
|Chris Butler (USA) Cycling Academy Team
|19
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|20
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|21
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|22
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|0:00:29
|23
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:32
|24
|Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|25
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:14
|26
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:01:16
|27
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:02:00
|28
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|29
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|30
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:18
|31
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|32
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:22
|33
|William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:03:46
|34
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|35
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:38
|36
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|37
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:05:50
|38
|Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
|39
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:08:52
|DNF
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor
|DNF
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Darcy Woolley (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|DNF
|Cullen Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|DNF
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|DNF
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Québecor
|DNF
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|DNF
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|DNF
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Jacob King (USA) Team Jamis
|DNF
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|DNF
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|DNF
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
|DNF
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|DNF
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|DNF
|Ansel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cory Lewis Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Logan Dennis Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|DNF
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|DNF
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
|DNF
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Elliot Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|DNF
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Joshua Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
