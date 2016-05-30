Trending

Ryan Roth wins Winston-Salem Classic

Silber rider tops Marcotte, Huffman

Image 1 of 18

Ryan Roth beats Eric Marcotte by a bike throw to win the 2016 Winston-Salem Classic.

Ryan Roth beats Eric Marcotte by a bike throw to win the 2016 Winston-Salem Classic.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 18

The Winston Salem podium: Marcotte, Roth and Huffman

The Winston Salem podium: Marcotte, Roth and Huffman
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 18

Rob Squire hydrates during the race.

Rob Squire hydrates during the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 18

A breakaway starts to form during the Winston-Salem Classic

A breakaway starts to form during the Winston-Salem Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 18

Marco Canola was active off the front most of the day.

Marco Canola was active off the front most of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 18

Lupus Racing's Chris Horner in a breakaway.

Lupus Racing's Chris Horner in a breakaway.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 18

Danny Pate on the move during the Winston-Salem Classic.

Danny Pate on the move during the Winston-Salem Classic.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 18

The men's field waits for the start.

The men's field waits for the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 18

Tom Zirbel powers up a hill int he breakaway

Tom Zirbel powers up a hill int he breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 18

Jacob Rather leads Oscar Clark and Robin Carpenter.

Jacob Rather leads Oscar Clark and Robin Carpenter.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 18

Riders in the day's breakaway at Winston-Salem Classic.

Riders in the day's breakaway at Winston-Salem Classic.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 18

The peloton passes some local businesses during the Winston-Salem Classic.

The peloton passes some local businesses during the Winston-Salem Classic.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 18

Riders drive the pace in the breakaway at Winston-Salem Classic

Riders drive the pace in the breakaway at Winston-Salem Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 18

A little Italian flavour along the route at the Winston-Salem Classic.

A little Italian flavour along the route at the Winston-Salem Classic.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 18

Chris Horner (Lupus Racing) tries his luck in a move.

Chris Horner (Lupus Racing) tries his luck in a move.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 18

The peloton makes its way through a neighborhood along the Winston-Salem route.

The peloton makes its way through a neighborhood along the Winston-Salem route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 18

Riders make their way under a bridge during the Winston-Salem Classic.

Riders make their way under a bridge during the Winston-Salem Classic.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 18

Chris Horner in action at the Winston-Salem Classic.

Chris Horner in action at the Winston-Salem Classic.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Ryan Roth (Silber) took a hard fought win in punishingly hot and humid conditions on the final day of a week-long festival of racing in Winston-Salem.

Roth won by a wheel over Eric Marcotte (Jamis), and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) from a five-man escape.

"The team has been super consistent all year," Roth said at the finish. "But we haven’t had a proper cross-the-line-first win, so that’s what we were shooting for."

The 14-lap race was dominated by a 10-man breakaway that escaped early, containing Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare), Tom Soladay (Rally Cycling), Benjamin Perry (Silber), Orlando Garibay (Cylance-InCycle), Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly), Chris Horner (Lupus), Jon Hornbeck and Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel), Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor), Dan Craven (Cycling Academy Team).

The gap was kept in check almost single-handedly by Amore & Vita, but when it got close, attacks flew from the peloton, splintering the bunch into several groups.

With five laps to go, a large chase group made their way to the leaders, with Amore & Vita distanced. Attacks by Rally and UnitedHealthcare re-fractured the large front peloton, leaving a new breakaway up the road.

That group included Rally's Tom Zirbel and Evan Huffman, Marcotte, Langlois, Canola, Roth, and Rob Squire (Holowesko-Citadel) brought to just 20 seconds at two laps to go by Lupus, but their advantage would soon balloon to nearly a minute at the last feed zone.

"I tried to use as little as possible in the first part of the race and let my teammates carry that load for me," Roth said of his timely move to the front. "I didn’t feel great, but I told myself no one was feeling good in this kind of weather, so just deal with it, put it out of my mind and focus on the race."

Josh Berry (Jelly Belly) sparked a split from the peloton on the penultimate lap, pulling Robin Carpenter and Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel), Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) briefly away, but the peloton sensed the danger and quickly brought those chasers back. Meanwhile, up the road, Langlois attacked the break on the main climb, opening up a 10 second lead.

The Canadian was brought back on the last lap, but the cooperation had completely dissolved in the lead group. The last 10k were a bare-knuckle street brawl, with each rider launching at least one attack, but Langlois' second move with 5km to go was the only one that looked able to stick.

When the chasers relied solely on a fading Zirbel to try to reel in Langlois, their fate was almost sealed. But an attack by Canola erased the gap before the final climb.

Marcotte was the fast man to watch in the group, but he chose the wrong rider to mark on the final 100m, and when Roth went, the Jamis rider hesitated before finally opening up his sprint, a fraction of a second too late.

"Ryan is very experienced," said Silber team director Gord Fraser. "He’s our leader for a reason, and he’s lethal when he gets a chance to win a race. He got tailed off a little bit on the very last climb, but he was able to manage his bullets and come back to the lead three and then take that sprint. I like to see that initiative. You can kind of die by trying leading out a sprint, but it’s kind of like buying a ticket for the lottery, and thankfully that number was good today."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4:09:48
2Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:01
4Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
6Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:06
7Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
8Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
9Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:07
10Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
11Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
12Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:08
13Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:19
14Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:00:24
15Jacob Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
16Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
17Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
18Chris Butler (USA) Cycling Academy Team
19Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:28
20Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
21Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
22Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale0:00:29
23Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:32
24Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:45
25Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:14
26Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:01:16
27Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate0:02:00
28John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:08
29Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
30Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:18
31John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
32Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:22
33William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:03:46
34Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
35Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:38
36Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
37Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:05:50
38Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
39Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:08:52
DNFDavid Boily (Can) Garneau Québecor
DNFDanilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFDarcy Woolley (Aus) Garneau Québecor
DNFCullen Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFJoseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFAlexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFDanick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFAndrés Diaz (Col) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
DNFJesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFLucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
DNFRuben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
DNFMichael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFBryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFJure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFFlavio De Luna (Mex) Team Illuminate
DNFDan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
DNFUri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFNicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFSimon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Québecor
DNFTyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFMax Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFRedi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFMiguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFBrayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
DNFDavid Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFNicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
DNFChristopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFNicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFTravis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFLuis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Cycling Academy Team
DNFJacob King (USA) Team Jamis
DNFNigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFZack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
DNFEvan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFMatthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
DNFAlexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFJoel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFBenjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFTanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFShane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
DNFCory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
DNFSamuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
DNFLuis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
DNFMarco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFOrlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
DNFAviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFOlivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFJavier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
DNFMichael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFKristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFDan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFPaolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFEugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFJason Saltzman (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFRémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Québecor
DNFRyan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFMarc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
DNFAnsel Dickey (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFCory Lewis Williams (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
DNFRoy Goldstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFEdwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
DNFLogan Dennis Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
DNFFelix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFDiego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale
DNFAlberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
DNFClay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFMichael Rice (Aus) Garneau Québecor
DNFBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFElliot Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFChristopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFJacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFJulian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
DNFGerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoshua Ruiz (USA) Cylance-Incycle p/b Cannondale

Latest on Cyclingnews