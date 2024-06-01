Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Women - Sierra sprints to win on final stage as Garcia claims overall victory

By
published

1-2-3 overall for Liv-AlUla-Jayco as they dominate four-stage race, Movistar's Sierra takes her first win of the season from a reduced group finish

Arlenis Sierra finishes Paris Roubaix Femmes 2024
Arlenis Sierra wins the final stage of Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mavi Garcia (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) held on to the overall lead to win the third edition of the Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Women as Movistar's Arlenis Sierra won the final stage in a reduced sprint finish in Pizarra. 

It was a dominant sprint from the Cuban, who took her first win of the season. Liv-AlUla-Jayco's Quinty Ton was second and Alena Amialiusik of the UAE Development Team finished third.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dan Challis

Latest on Cyclingnews