Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Women: Another 1-2-3 for Liv AlUla Jayco as Ella Wyllie wins stage 3

Mavi García finishes second and extends overall lead, Silke Smulders takes third

Ella Wyllie, Silke Smulders and Mavi Garcia at the Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Women 2024
Ella Wyllie, Silke Smulders and Mavi Garcia at the Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Women 2024 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling / Team Liv AlUla Jayco)
Race history repeated itself on stage 3 of the Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Women on Friday, as for a second time in 48 hours, Liv AlUla Jayco scooped all three podium placings, with Ella Wyllie claiming the win.

Some 45 kilometres from the line, Silke Smulders, race leader Mavi García and Wyllie, the same Liv AIUIa Jayco trio that captured the top three spots on stage 1, broke away with last year’s winner Katrine Aalerud (Uno-X Mobility).

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

