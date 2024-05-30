Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Women: Mavi Garcia wins stage 2

By
published

Liv AlUla Jayco continue to dominate Spanish stage race with second consecutive victory

Mvi Garcia celebrates her solo victory on stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Women
(Image credit: print Cycling / Team Liv AlUla Jayco)
Jump to:

Mavi Garcíá won stage 2 of the Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Women in the early-summer heat of southern Spain, ending an 11-month drought for the reigning Spanish National Champion.

On a second straight day of outright domination by the Liv AIUIAa  Jayco squad, stage 1 winner Silke Smulders placed second a few seconds behind, with Mie Bjørndal Ottestad  (Uno-X Mobility) in third.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

Latest on Cyclingnews