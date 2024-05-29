Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Women: Liv AlUla Jayco go 1-2-3 as Silke Smulders secures opening stage victory

It was a great day of racing for Team Jayco AlUla, who swept the podium in the opening stage at the Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Women. Silke Smulders was the first across the line to take the stage 1 victory and the first leader's jersey of the four-day event.

Her teammates, Mavi García, finished second, and Ella Wyllie, third in Alcalá del Valle.

More to follow...

Results

