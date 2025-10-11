Vuelta a Andalucia: Cat Ferguson takes third win of maiden pro season in Spain
Movistar rider claims victory in one-day race in Torrox
Movistar's British neo pro Cat Ferguson claimed victory in the women's Vuelta a Andalucia, marking the third win of her first season as a professional.
Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) took second, whilst third went to Ferguson's teammate Mareille Meijering as Movistar, the only WorldTour team on the startlist, emerged the strongest.
Yuliia Biriukova (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) had been away solo for much of the finale, but was brought back before the finish as Ferguson powered to the win.
Previously a stage race, the fourth edition of the women's Vuelta a Andalucia, also known as the Ruta del Sol, was run as a one-day race in 2025 after financial difficulties saw the organisers strip the race back.
The race saw the peloton take on 131km starting and finishing in Torrox near Málaga, completing three ascents of the Alto del Portichuelo before an uphill drag to the line.
Results
