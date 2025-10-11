Vuelta a Andalucia: Cat Ferguson takes third win of maiden pro season in Spain

Movistar rider claims victory in one-day race in Torrox

VARESE, ITALY - OCTOBER 07: Cat Ferguson of Great Britain and Team Movistar competes during the 5th Tre Valli Varesine Women&amp;apos;s Race 2025 a 137km one day race from Busto Arsizio to Varese on October 07, 2025 in Varese, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Ferguson claimed victory in Andalucia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Movistar's British neo pro Cat Ferguson claimed victory in the women's Vuelta a Andalucia, marking the third win of her first season as a professional.

Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) took second, whilst third went to Ferguson's teammate Mareille Meijering as Movistar, the only WorldTour team on the startlist, emerged the strongest.

Yuliia Biriukova (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) had been away solo for much of the finale, but was brought back before the finish as Ferguson powered to the win.

The race saw the peloton take on 131km starting and finishing in Torrox near Málaga, completing three ascents of the Alto del Portichuelo before an uphill drag to the line.

Results

