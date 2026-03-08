Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina: Mackenzie Coupland of Liv AlUla Jayco wins stage 3 and with that the GC title

Australian road race national champion Mackenzie Coupland (Liv AlUla Jayco) outsprinted Lauren Dickson (FDJ United-SUEZ) to win the final stage and GC at the Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina on Sunday.

The duo had surged away on the slightly uphill finish into Jaraíz de la Vera from two other breakaway companions, leaving Talia Appleton (Liv AlUla Jayco) to take the final podium spot well ahead of Nikola Nosková (Cofidis Women).

As a consolation prize, Dickson earned the mountains classification title. Coupland, just 20, retained the white jersey for the youth classification.

A total of 95 riders took the start for a 139.4km stage 3, with fifth place rider Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) the most notable to not line up in Jerte.

The third day of racing featured four categorised climbs, opening with Alto de la Puria in the first 20km, then 30km further the 15.4km-long Piornal, with an average of 5% gradient. Once across the summit of Alto de la Desesperá, nearly 9% gradient, for the first time at with 71km to go in the race, the peloton passed the finish line for the first time. They took a large loop to return on a longer approach of the Desesperá, 5.8km at 7.4%, to then descent the final 18.3km to the finish in Jaraíz de la Vera.

The peloton remained together across the opening pair of climbs, with Dickson scoring top points aon Alto de la Puria, just ahead of her teammate Brodie Chapman, which gave Dickson the QOM lead.

As the peloton crossed Alto de la Desesperá for the first time, Agua Marina Espínola (Team Abadie Magnan) moved into the QOM lead as the first rider at the top.

Bonus points were on offer for the first pass of the finish line, Eva van Agt (FDJ United - SUEZ) surging ahead of Nosková. The duo moved away from the peloton with 50km to go. UAE Team ADQ worked at the front for Brodie Chapman and Maeva Squiban, the duo sitting second and third overall.

On the second pass of Desesperá, the 1:30 margin was fading as Lidl-Trek did work to close down the breakaway. Van Agt was caught first heading towards the final 20km.

Nosková was joined by Dickson and Liv AlUla Jayco duo Makenzie Coupland, Talia Appleton as the foursome tried to hold off a group of five chasers with under 8km to go.

Coupland shattered the group with an explosive acceleration with 2.5km to go and held on for the race win and overall title.

Mackenzie Coupland of Liv AlUla Jayco, riding in the White Best Young Rider Jersey, celebrates at finish line as stage 3 winner ahead of Lauren Dickson (FDJ United-SUEZ) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

