Cunego consistent in Pais Vasco

Image 1 of 2 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) was pleased with his performance (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 The bunch couldn't catch Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Lampre Merida's Damiano Cunego demonstrated on stage two of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco that he going to be competitive throughout the Spanish race. Cunego was fourth behind Tony Martin's (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) solo victory and was fifth on stage one.

The former Giro d'Italia winner is now fourth on GC behind Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and was thankful for the support of his team to keep him at within distance of the race leader.

"I'm satisfied today too, especially because I was in the head positions when the pace in the group was raised by the attack of [Alejandro] Valverde and Contador," Cunego explained on the Lampre Merida website.

"When the two Spanish riders attacked, I preferred to manage the energies, then I tested my legs chasing an attack by [Cadel] Evans.

"In view of the final kilometres, Rui Costa gave me an impressive support: it's so good to race behind Rui, he's skilful in moving in the group and in saving energies. I really want to thank him for the help."

The next stage of the race is a 194.5km dash from Urdazubi to Gasteiz which has two Cat 2 climbs within the first 50km of the stage.