Vuelta Asturias: Iván Sosa solos to stage 2 win

By published

Colombian beats Fortunato to take race lead in Cangas de Narcea

Vuelta Asturias 2022 - 65th Edition - 2nd stage Candas - Cangas del Narcea 202 km - 30/04/2022 - Ivan Ramiro Sosa (COL - Movistar Team) - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022
Ivan Sosa (Movistar) attacking to victory on stage 2 of the Vuelta Asturias (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)

Iván Sosa (Movistar) powered to a solo victory on the second stage of the Vuelta Asturias, moving into the race lead in Cangas de Narcea.

The Colombian climber attacked on the final climb of the day, the first-category El Acebo, which peaked 18km from the line. Earlier on the climb, race leader Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) was dropped after his team had done the early pacemaking.

Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa) led the chase behind Sosa over the climb and down the long, fast descent to the finish, but the Italian would have to settle for second place at the line behind the 24-year-old.

