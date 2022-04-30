Vuelta Asturias: Iván Sosa solos to stage 2 win
By Cyclingnews published
Colombian beats Fortunato to take race lead in Cangas de Narcea
Iván Sosa (Movistar) powered to a solo victory on the second stage of the Vuelta Asturias, moving into the race lead in Cangas de Narcea.
The Colombian climber attacked on the final climb of the day, the first-category El Acebo, which peaked 18km from the line. Earlier on the climb, race leader Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) was dropped after his team had done the early pacemaking.
Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa) led the chase behind Sosa over the climb and down the long, fast descent to the finish, but the Italian would have to settle for second place at the line behind the 24-year-old.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta Asturias: Iván Sosa solos to stage 2 winColombian beats Fortunato to take race lead in Cangas de Narcea
-
Tour de Romandie: Higuita and Vlasov go 1-2 for Bora-Hansgrohe on summit finish of ZinalDennis holds onto the overall race lead
-
Biniam Girmay signs four-year deal with Intermarché-Wanty-GobertGent-Wevelgem winner commits to Belgian team through to the end of 2026
-
How to watch the Giro d'Italia – Live streamingCarapaz, Landa, López, Yates, Almeida, Cavendish, Van der Poel headline the Corsa Rosa