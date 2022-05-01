Sosa wins the Vuelta Asturias as Yates takes final stage
By Cyclingnews published
Briton bounces back from stage 2 difficulties to finish Giro prep with another victory
Following his stage 2 victory at Cangas de Narcea on Saturday Iván Sosa (Movistar) duly clinched overall victory at the Vuelta Asturias on the concluding stage in Oviedo.
Stage glory went, as it did on stage 1, to Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), though. The 29-year-old had dropped early and lost over 11 minutes on Saturday but bounced back with another solo win reminiscent of his stage 1 victory, attacking on the final climb and then racing away to the line alone.
As was the case on stage 1, Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) took second place, leading a small group home. The result rounded off a good race for the Italian squad as Lorenzo Fortunato finished second on stage 2 and second overall.
Results powered by FirstCycling
