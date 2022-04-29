Vuelta Asturias: Simon Yates wins stage 1

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) showed his form ahead of the upcoming Giro d'Italia, taking a solo victory on the opening day of the Vuelta Asturias after attacking 6km from the finish in Pola de Lena.

The Briton crossed the line 14 seconds ahead of the chasing peloton, led home by Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) after a day which saw his team dominate proceedings, bringing the break back 35km from the line ahead of a hilly finish.

Yates jumped on the final climb of the day after being lead out by teammate Damien Howson. Few behind could respond and nobody came across to him, leaving the 29-year-old to lead the race by 18 seconds with two stages to go.

Results powered by FirstCycling