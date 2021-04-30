Trending

Nairo Quintana wins Vuelta Asturias opener

By

Colombian solos to victory in Pola de Lena

Stage 1: Oviedo / Uviéu - Pola de Lena / Pola de L.Lena

NEXT STAGE
Vuelta Asturias 2021 - 64th Edition - 1st stage Oviedo - Pola de Lena 184,5 km - 30/04/2021 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea - Samsic) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021
Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) wins stage 1 of Vuelta Asturias (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
See more

Latest on Cyclingnews