‘After hitting the posts so many times, I finally scored’ - Marc Soler triumphs in Vuelta a España at Lagos de Covadonga

By
published

Catalan secures prestigious victory in Vuelta’s most emblematic climb

LAGOS DE COVADONGA SPAIN SEPTEMBER 03 Marc Soler of Spain and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium as stage winner during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 16 a 1815km stage Luanco to Lagos de Covadonga 1069m UCIWT on September 03 2024 in Lagos de Covadonga Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates a stage 16 victory at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Persistence paid off big time for Marc Soler in the 2024 Vuelta a España as the ever-aggressive Catalan finally managed to secure a long-sought victory at the mythical Lagos de Covadonga summit finish.

UAE Team Emirates have opted for three-rider attacks on four occasions to date in the Vuelta mountains - Sierra Nevada, Ancares, Cuitu Negru and Covadonga - and Soler has been in all of them. But while constantly in the thick of the action, it wasn’t until the most prestigious mountain stage of all that the Catalan could finally triumph himself.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.