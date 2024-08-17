The current GC standings at the Vuelta a España

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) wears the first red leader's jersey of the 2024 Vuelta a España

Brandon McNulty blasted the opening stage 1 time trial to claim the first red leader’s jersey of the 2024 Vuelta a España on Saturday. The American TT champion clocked a time of 12:35 on the 12km route from Lisbon to Oeiras.

Czech TT champion Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) sits second overall at two seconds down, and leads the best young rider classification. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) is third, three seconds back.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) is fourth, at six seconds down while Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease A Bike) and Josh Tarling (Ineos-Grenadiers) at both at 8 seconds in fifth and sixth place respectively. Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) follows in seventh, at 16 seconds down.

Three-time winner Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was the best of the pre-race favourites and sits in eighth place, 17 seconds down.

Rounding out the top 10 are Bruno Amirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) at 18 seconds, and McNulty’s teammate João Almeida at 19 seconds.

As for the other pre-race favourites, Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) sits in 13th place, 22 seconds back. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) is 34 seconds down, Enric Mas (Movistar) follows at 30 seconds. Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) are 40 seconds and 46 seconds down respectively.

Ben O’Connor (Decathlon-AG2R) is 52 seconds in arrears, defending champion Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease A Bike) is a further one second back while Mikel Landa (T Rex Quick-Step) has a 1:05 deficit.

Vuelta a España standings

