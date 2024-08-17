The current GC standings at the Vuelta a España

Stage 1 winner Brandon McNulty claims first leader's jersey

Team UAE's Brandon McNulty receives the red jersey of the general ranking leader on the podium after winning the stage 1 of La Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 12 km time-trial race from Lisbon to Oeiras, on August 17, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) wears the first red leader's jersey of the 2024 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)
Brandon McNulty blasted the opening stage 1 time trial to claim the first red leader’s jersey of the 2024 Vuelta a España on Saturday. The American TT champion clocked a time of 12:35 on the 12km route from Lisbon to Oeiras.

Czech TT champion Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) sits second overall at two seconds down, and leads the best young rider classification. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) is third, three seconds back. 

