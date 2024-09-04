Sergio Higuita becomes latest Astana reinforcement for 2025 WorldTour survival battle

Astana Qazaqstan have announced the signing of Colombian climber Sergio Higuita, as they continue to shake-up their roster for 2025 thanks to new Chinese investment from carbon manufacturer XDS Carbon-Tech.

The team is hoping the new signings will score enough UCI ranking points in 2025 to ensure the team retains its WorldTour place for 2026-2028.

Higuita is the sixth new signing announced by Astana. He'll join Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Aaron Gate (Burgos-BH) and neo-pro Florian Kajamini in moving to the Kazakhstani squad. Alberto Bettiol already joined last month via a rare mid-season transfer and any points he scores in the rest of the season will be part of Astana's total for 2024.

27-year-old Higuita makes the switch after a three-year stint with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe which has seen him pick up stage wins at the Tour de Romandie, Tour de Pologne and Itzulia Basque Country in addition to taking the overall title at the 2022 Volta a Catalunya.

Higuita has twice been crowned Colombian road champion and has also won the 2020 Tour Colombia and a mountain stage at the 2019 Vuelta a España.

"I am very happy that we found common ground, and that this agreement has become a reality," Higuita said.

"Astana is a team with a great legacy in cycling, with a rich history in the WorldTour, and victories in practically all the major races in the world. Moreover, right now, the team is transforming into a new exciting project aimed at the future, with new signings and new sponsors coming in.

"Overall, I think this is the place where I can continue to grow as a professional rider. Alexandre Vinokourov showed great interest and confidence in me. Together, we set goals for the next two years, and our visions aligned. I am convinced that I will do everything possible to achieve all the desired goals together."

Higuita's palmarès also includes podium placings at Paris-Nice and the Tour de Suisse as well as top fives at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia.

Team boss Alexandre Vinokourov will be hoping that Higuita can contribute similar results in 2025.

"Sergio is a rider who is very well known in the peloton. He is a very versatile athlete, capable of delivering strong results in almost any race," Vinokourov said.

"He can win on hilly terrains, in the mountains, in classic races and stage races. The team will be ready to support Sergio wherever his chances of success are highest.

"For us, this is a very good reinforcement, especially in week-long stage races, and I am pleased that we found common ground, and that Higuita will be part of our project for the next two seasons."