Sergio Higuita becomes latest Astana reinforcement for 2025 WorldTour survival battle

By
published

Colombian joins on two-year deal following signings of Poels, Bettiol, Conci, Ulissi, Gate and Kajamini

Sergio Higuita is joining Astana Qazaqstan for 2025 on a two-year deal
Sergio Higuita is joining Astana Qazaqstan for 2025 on a two-year deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Astana Qazaqstan have announced the signing of Colombian climber Sergio Higuita, as they continue to shake-up their roster for 2025 thanks to new Chinese investment from carbon manufacturer XDS Carbon-Tech. 

The team is hoping the new signings will score enough UCI ranking points in 2025 to ensure the team retains its WorldTour place for 2026-2028.   

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.