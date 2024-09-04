Dan Bigham leaves Ineos Grenadiers for Head of Engineering role at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Jonny Wale also leaves Ineos for new technical performance unit created in German WoldTour team

Dan Bigham&#039;s racing career appears over as he takes up the new role of Head of Engineering at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
Dan Bigham's racing career appears over as he takes up the new role of Head of Engineering at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Dan Bigham has been appointed the head of engineering at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, as the German WorldTour team continues to bolster their performance staff thanks to significant extra investment from the energy drink brand. 

Bigham has recently worked with Ineos Grenadiers as a performance engineer before taking three months of unpaid leave to compete in the team pursuit for Great Britain at the Paris Olympics Games. The team won a silver medal but Bigham criticised Ineos, saying “It’s clear as day the team should be doing things a lot better.”

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.