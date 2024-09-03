'A bizarre crash' - Jay Vine inherits Vuelta a España mountains lead as Wout van Aert abandons

Australian delighted with UAE teammate Marc Soler’s stage victory at Lagos de Covadonga

Jay Vine in the mountains classification jersey at the Vuelta a España
Jay Vine in the mountains classification jersey at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) moved into the top spot in the Vuelta a España’s mountain classification ranking on stage 16 after the previous leader, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), crashed heavily on the descent of the mid-stage cat. 1 Collada Llomena and was forced to quit.

Vine’s advance on the mountains ranking paralleled his compatriot Kaden Groves' (Alpecin-Deceuninck) move into top spot in the points competition, also previously led by Van Aert, with Ben O’Connor’s success in keeping the red jersey, meaning that Australians are currently leading three of the Vuelta’s four individual classifications.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.