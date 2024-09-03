'Not sure it will last long’ – Ben O’Connor clings to red jersey for 11th day at Vuelta a España

By
published

Australian’s lead down to five seconds on Primož Roglič after stage 16 summit finish on Lagos de Covadonga

LAGOS DE COVADONGA SPAIN SEPTEMBER 03 Ben OConnor of Australia and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Red Leader Jersey reacts after crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 16 a 1815km stage Luanco to Lagos de Covadonga 1069m UCIWT on September 03 2024 in Lagos de Covadonga Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ben O'Connor of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale fights to the finish at Lagos de Covadonga to hold the race lead by five seconds (Image credit: Getty Images)

The red jersey of the Vuelta a España was lost in the mists of Lagos de Covadonga, just not in the way anybody anticipated. Ben O’Connor did just enough to cling to first place overall on stage 16, but a breakdown in communication at the finish left the race organisation frantically trying to locate the Australian for the podium ceremony.

O’Connor’s fatigue was evident when he spilled across the line at the summit, 4:52 down on stage winner Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) but, crucially, just under a minute down on Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). That meant he would retain the red jersey by five seconds, but it wasn’t immediately clear from O’Connor’s body language if he was aware of that fact.

