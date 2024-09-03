Wout van Aert crashes on wet descent and abandons Vuelta a España

Points classification leader hits deck with two other riders with under 50km to go

LAGOS DE COVADONGA SPAIN SEPTEMBER 03 EDITORS NOTE Image depicts graphic content Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike Green Points Jersey reacts after the fall and abandons the race accompanied by the sporting director Addy Engels during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 16 a 1815km stage Luanco to Lagos de Covadonga 1069m UCIWT on September 03 2024 in Lagos de Covadonga Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) sits at team car after the crash on stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Wout van Aert has abandoned the Vuelta a España after he crashed on the descent of the Collada Llomena on stage 16 to Lagos de Covadonga.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider injured his left knee when he crashed with a shade over 50km remaining, having led over the first two climbs of the stage as part of the day’s early break.

