How to watch the 2024 Vuelta a España – live streaming worldwide

Wout van Aert leads the race after stage 3, which he won in a bunch sprint

The final Grand Tour of the season is underway with the peloton racing around Spain at the Vuelta a España between August 17 and September 8.

The race takes the peloton on a 21-day trip from Lisbon in Portugal to Madrid in Spain with a plethora of mountain stage showdowns at Pico Villuercas, Puerto de Ancares, Cuitu Negru, Lagos de Covadonga and more key points along the way.

Reigning champion Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease A Bike) is back to defend his overall title with his former teammate and three-time race winner Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) among the top contenders for the red jersey.

Adam Yates and João Almeida lead the UAE Team Emirates challenge, while other major contenders include Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).

Spanish contenders hoping for success at their home Grand Tour include Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep), Enric Mas (Movistar), and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers).

Other riders to look out for include Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike), Jhonatan Narváez, Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers), Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), and Bryan Coquard (Cofidis).

How to watch the Vuelta a España on TV or live streaming for free

The 2024 Vuelta a España will be aired for free in Australia on SBS on Demand.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you live or are on holiday in this country, then enjoy the month of racing with no subscription fees to pay. However, if you're away from home on holiday during the racing then it's possible to keep up with the racing without shelling out for a local streaming subscription.

A VPN could solve your problem, and we have all the information on how to watch the action using a VPN below.

Vuelta a España live in the USA

NBC hold the broadcasting rights for the Vuelta a España in the USA. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, as well as the network's streaming service, Peacock TV.

Peacock TV offers a seven-day free trial for those who want to try before you buy. A full subscription to the service starts from $4.99 per month.

NBC is available via cable plans and, if you're a cord-cutter, you can watch the network via Hulu ($7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial), DirecTV (from $64.99 per month with a five-day free trial), and FuboTV (from $74.99 per month with a seven-day free trial).

Vuelta a España live in Canada

The Vuelta a España is live on FloBikes in Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $29.99/month or $150/year.

Vuelta a España live in the UK

The Vuelta a España is live on TV on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports, including snooker, tennis, motorsports, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs an additional £29.99 per month.

Vuelta a España live around the world

In Australia, national broadcaster SBS will carry live Tour de France coverage. For a local feel and full Spanish-language coverage of the race, head to RTVE.

Watch the Tour de France live on any streams

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and came up with a few great recommendations below.

1. NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate NordVPN as the best for streaming Netflix as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

There are a couple other very good options that are safe, reliable and offer good bandwidth for streaming sports. Check out two other top options below - ExpressVPN and the best budget option, Surfshark.