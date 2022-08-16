Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 10 preview
By Cyclingnews published
Tuesday, August 30, 2022: Elche-Alicante, 30.9km individual time trial
Stage 10: Elche - Alicante
Date: Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Distance: 30.9km
Stage timing: 14:40-17:30 CET
Stage type: Individual time trial
After the mammoth transfer on the rest day, the Vuelta a España arrives on the Costa Blanca for a pivotal time trial from Elche to Alicante. It is a stage like no other on this Vuelta, the only individual time trial and an opportunity for men like Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic to shape the general classification to their liking.
The flat 30km test has the potential to open significant gaps and the course leaves little room for nuance. It favours raw power over technical ability, while the final, coastal section into Alicante could be influenced by the wind.
Three years ago, Roglic’s triumph in the corresponding stage to Pau effectively put the Vuelta beyond the reach of his rivals. The pure climbers could find themselves at a severe disadvantage after this stage. In modern cycling, 30km of time trialling can add up to a very significant differences.
