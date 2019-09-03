Vuelta a España stage 10 time trial - Start times

After the Monday rest day, the Vuelta a España heads into its second week on Tuesday with an individual time trial that's set to shape the overall classification.

The race heads into France for a 36.2km course between Jurançon and Pau, featuring narrow twisty roads and a couple of nasty uphill and downhill sections.

The riders will set off in reverse order of the general classification, starting with last-placed Lennard Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma) at 13.41 local time. Just over three hours later, overall leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) will take to the ramp as he looks to defend the red jersey.

Riders will initially set off at one-minute intervals, until the last 20 riders, who will be separated by two minutes.

Quintana will be riding behind Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who is widely expected to make up the six-second gap and take the overall lead of the race. Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) are both within 20 seconds of Quintana in the overall standings, though the time trial is expected to open up larger gaps between the overall contenders.

Below are the full time trial start times.