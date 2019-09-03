Vuelta a España stage 10 time trial - Start times
Hofstede first off at 13:41, Quintana last at 16:45
After the Monday rest day, the Vuelta a España heads into its second week on Tuesday with an individual time trial that's set to shape the overall classification.
The race heads into France for a 36.2km course between Jurançon and Pau, featuring narrow twisty roads and a couple of nasty uphill and downhill sections.
The riders will set off in reverse order of the general classification, starting with last-placed Lennard Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma) at 13.41 local time. Just over three hours later, overall leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) will take to the ramp as he looks to defend the red jersey.
Riders will initially set off at one-minute intervals, until the last 20 riders, who will be separated by two minutes.
Quintana will be riding behind Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who is widely expected to make up the six-second gap and take the overall lead of the race. Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) are both within 20 seconds of Quintana in the overall standings, though the time trial is expected to open up larger gaps between the overall contenders.
Below are the full time trial start times.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:41
|2
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:13:42
|3
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:43
|4
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:44
|5
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:13:45
|6
|Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora-Hansgrohe)
|0:13:46
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:47
|8
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:48
|9
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:49
|10
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:13:50
|11
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:51
|12
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:52
|13
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:13:53
|14
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:54
|15
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:55
|16
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:13:56
|17
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:57
|18
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:58
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:59
|20
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:00
|21
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:01
|22
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:02
|23
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:03
|24
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:04
|25
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:05
|26
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:06
|27
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:14:07
|28
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|0:14:08
|29
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:09
|30
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:10
|31
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:14:11
|32
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:12
|33
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:13
|34
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:14:14
|35
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:15
|36
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:14:16
|37
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:17
|38
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:14:18
|39
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:14:19
|40
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:14:20
|41
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:14:21
|42
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:22
|43
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:14:23
|44
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:24
|45
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:25
|46
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:26
|47
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:14:27
|48
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:28
|49
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:29
|50
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:30
|51
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:31
|52
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:32
|53
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:33
|54
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:14:34
|55
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:35
|56
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:36
|57
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:37
|58
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:38
|59
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:14:39
|60
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:40
|61
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:41
|62
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:42
|63
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:43
|64
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:14:44
|65
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:45
|66
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:46
|67
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:47
|68
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:14:48
|69
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:49
|70
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:50
|71
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:14:51
|72
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:52
|73
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:53
|74
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:54
|75
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:55
|76
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:56
|77
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:14:57
|78
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:58
|79
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:59
|80
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:15:00
|81
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:01
|82
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:02
|83
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:03
|84
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:04
|85
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:05
|86
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:06
|87
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:07
|88
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:08
|89
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:09
|90
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:10
|91
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:15:11
|92
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:12
|93
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:13
|94
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:14
|95
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:15
|96
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:16
|97
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:17
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:15:18
|99
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:19
|100
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:20
|101
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:21
|102
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:15:22
|103
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:23
|104
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:15:24
|105
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:25
|106
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:26
|107
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:27
|108
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:28
|109
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:29
|110
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:30
|111
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:31
|112
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:15:32
|113
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:33
|114
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:34
|115
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:15:35
|116
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:36
|117
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:37
|118
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:38
|119
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:39
|120
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:40
|121
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:41
|122
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:42
|123
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:15:43
|124
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:15:44
|125
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:45
|126
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:46
|127
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:15:47
|128
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:15:48
|129
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:49
|130
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:15:50
|131
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:51
|132
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:52
|133
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:53
|134
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:54
|135
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:55
|136
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:56
|137
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:57
|138
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:58
|139
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:59
|140
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:00
|141
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:01
|142
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:02
|143
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:03
|144
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:04
|145
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:16:05
|146
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:06
|147
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:07
|148
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:09
|149
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:11
|150
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:13
|151
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:15
|152
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:17
|153
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:19
|154
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First
|0:16:21
|155
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:23
|156
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:25
|157
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:27
|158
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:16:29
|159
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:31
|160
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:33
|161
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:35
|162
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:37
|163
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:39
|164
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:41
|165
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:43
|166
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:16:45
