Vuelta a España stage 10 time trial - Start times

Hofstede first off at 13:41, Quintana last at 16:45

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
After the Monday rest day, the Vuelta a España heads into its second week on Tuesday with an individual time trial that's set to shape the overall classification

The race heads into France for a 36.2km course between Jurançon and Pau, featuring narrow twisty roads and a couple of nasty uphill and downhill sections. 

The riders will set off in reverse order of the general classification, starting with last-placed Lennard Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma) at 13.41 local time. Just over three hours later, overall leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) will take to the ramp as he looks to defend the red jersey. 

Riders will initially set off at one-minute intervals, until the last 20 riders, who will be separated by two minutes. 

Quintana will be riding behind Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who is widely expected to make up the six-second gap and take the overall lead of the race. Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) are both within 20 seconds of Quintana in the overall standings, though the time trial is expected to open up larger gaps between the overall contenders. 

Below are the full time trial start times.

Start times (CET)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time
1Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:41
2Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team 0:13:42
3Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:43
4Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:44
5Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 0:13:45
6Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora-Hansgrohe) 0:13:46
7Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:47
8Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:48
9Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:49
10Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:13:50
11Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:51
12Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:52
13Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:13:53
14Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:54
15Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:55
16Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:13:56
17Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:57
18Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:58
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:59
20Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:00
21Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:01
22Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:14:02
23Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:03
24Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:04
25Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:05
26Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:06
27Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:14:07
28Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 0:14:08
29John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:09
30Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:10
31Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:14:11
32Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:12
33Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:13
34Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:14:14
35Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:15
36Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:14:16
37Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:17
38Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:14:18
39Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 0:14:19
40Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:14:20
41Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:21
42Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:22
43Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:14:23
44Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:24
45Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:25
46Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:26
47Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:14:27
48Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:28
49Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:29
50Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:30
51Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:31
52Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:32
53Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:33
54Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:14:34
55Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:35
56Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:36
57Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:37
58Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:38
59Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:14:39
60Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:40
61Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:41
62Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:42
63Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:43
64Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:14:44
65Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:45
66Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:46
67Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:47
68Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:14:48
69Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:49
70Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:50
71Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:14:51
72Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:52
73Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:53
74Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:54
75Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:55
76Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:56
77Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:14:57
78Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:58
79Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:59
80Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:15:00
81Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:01
82Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:02
83Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:03
84Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:04
85Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:05
86Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:15:06
87Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:07
88Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:15:08
89Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:09
90Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:10
91Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:15:11
92Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:12
93Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:13
94Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:14
95Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:15
96Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:15:16
97Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:17
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:15:18
99Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:19
100Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:20
101Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:21
102Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:15:22
103Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:23
104Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:15:24
105Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:25
106Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:26
107Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:27
108Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:28
109Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:29
110Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:30
111Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:31
112Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:15:32
113Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:33
114Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:34
115Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:15:35
116José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:36
117Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:37
118Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:38
119Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:39
120Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:40
121François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:41
122Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:42
123Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:15:43
124Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:15:44
125Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:45
126Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:46
127David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:15:47
128Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:15:48
129Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:15:49
130Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:15:50
131Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:51
132Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:52
133Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:53
134Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:54
135Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:55
136Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:56
137Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:57
138Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:58
139Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:59
140Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:00
141Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:01
142Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:02
143Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:03
144Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:04
145Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:16:05
146James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:06
147Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:07
148Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:09
149Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:11
150Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:13
151Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:16:15
152George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:17
153Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:19
154Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education First 0:16:21
155Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:23
156Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:25
157Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:27
158Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:16:29
159Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:31
160Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:33
161Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:16:35
162Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:37
163Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:39
164Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:16:41
165Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:43
166Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:16:45